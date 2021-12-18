SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 4

The fourth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 has Team Sapphire (SAP) taking on Team Amber (AMB) at the Santana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Team Sapphire started their campaign with a big win over Team Ruby, courtesy of a good batting performance. They will be keen to continue their fine form as they face Team Amber, who themselves come into the game on the back of a win. With the likes of Jincy George and Mrudhula Suresh in their ranks, Team Amber will fancy their chances of a win in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Alappuzha.

SAP vs AMB Probable Playing 11 Today

SAP XI

Sajeevan Sajana (c), Devan Drishya, Vaishna MP (wk), Ansu Sunil, Diya Gireesh, Ananya K Pradeep, Soorya Sukumar, Ajanya TP, Renjusha, Nandana CK and Manasvi Potti

AMB XI

Bhoomika Umbarje, Jincy George (c), Mrudhula Suresh, Sourabhya P Balan, Malavika Sabu, J Jayachandran (wk), J Jaimon, Aswathy M, Ragi Mohan, Aparna KK and Sandra Suren

Match Details

SAP vs AMB, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 4

Date and Time: 18th December 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

As seen on the opening day, a decent batting track beckons in Alappuzha. However, the bowlers should get some help off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes early on in the game. There is ample turn available with the spinners likely to play a big role in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams with 140 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s SAP vs AMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Drishya Devan: Drishya Devan was at her best in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire fifty at the top of the order. The Team Sapphire opener will be keen to continue her good form in this tournament, making her a good option for your SAP vs AMB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Jincy: Like Devan, George Jincy also had a good start to her KCA T20 campaign. With the tournament likely to get tougher as it progresses, Jincy will be hell-bent on scoring some runs and leading her team to a win in this game.

All-rounder

KK Aparna: KK Aparna was the star of the show for Team Amber with three wickets to her name. Her ability to vary her pace and lure batters into making mistakes makes her a good addition to your SAP vs AMB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nandana: Team Sapphire bowler Nandana gave a good account of her ability with the ball as she picked up two wickets in her previous game against Team Ruby. Given the form that she is in, one can bank on Nandana to take a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction team

KK Aparna (AMB) - 117 points

Drishya Devan (SAP) - 100 points

George Jincy (AMB) - 79 points

Important stats for SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction team

Aparna KK - 4-0-12-3 vs Team Pearl in the previous game

Jincy George - 59(55) vs Team Pearl in the previous game

Devan Drishya - 64(39) vs Team Ruby in the previous game

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021)

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Devan, D Jayalekshmi, G Jincy, H Bhoomika, TP Ajanya, S Sajana, KK Aparna, S Soorya, VS Mrudhula, Nandana and G Diya

Captain: KK Aparna. Vice-captain: D Devan.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Devan, M Ragi, G Jincy, H Bhoomika, TP Ajanya, S Sandra, KK Aparna, S Soorya, VS Mrudhula, Nandana and G Diya

Captain: D Devan. Vice-captain: G Jincy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar