SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 13

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Amber (AMB) in the 13th match of the T20 Pink Challenge 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the T20 Pink Challenge 2021, with Team Sapphire emerging victorious last time out. They successfully chased down 99 runs. Team Amber, meanwhile, will be looking for an improved batting performance. They are just behind Team Sapphire in the T20 Pink Challenge 2021 table and will be looking to seek revenge in this reverse fixture.

SAP vs AMB Probable Playing 11 Today

SAP XI

Drisya, Gireesh Diya, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Drishya Devan, Sukumar Soorya, T P Ajanya, GG Akshya, Ananya Pradeep (wk), Nandana, Renjusha, Potti Manasvi

AMB XI

H U Bhoomika, Jincy George (c), Sabu Malavika, Amit Unni Saraswathi, P Sourabhya, V S Mrudhula, Dev Jayalekshmi (wk), Suren Sandra, KK Aparna, K R Nithuna, Mohan Ragi

Match Details

SAP vs AMB, KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 23rd December, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface at the Santana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is expected to favor the bowlers, who will hope to dominate proceedings. The highest score at the venue over the last four games has been 128. A score of around 120 could prove to be par on this wicket and the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s SAP vs AMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Devan could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. She scored 64 runs in the previous match and will be looking to play another big knock today.

Batter

G Jincy was in inspired form against Team Emerald, remaining not out on 69 runs. She followed it up with a 49-run knock against Team Ruby.

All-rounders

S Sajana tried her level best to help her side beat Team Ruby in the previous game. She remained unbeaten on 49. Sajana also scored 43 runs and picked up a wicket the last time she faced Team Amber. She would be a wonderful captaincy choice for your SAP vs AMB Dream11 fantasy team.

P Sourabhya is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. She has picked up two wickets over the last two matches and can also chip in with the bat.

Bowler

G Diya has been incredibly consistent with the ball, providing regular breakthroughs for her side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction team

S Sajana (SAP) – 3332 points

G Jincy (AMB) – 312 points

P Sourabhya (AMB) – 229 points

TP Ajanya (SAP) – 189 points

HU Bhoomika (AMB) – 175 points

Important stats for SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction team

S Sajana: 156 runs and 3 wickets

G Jincy: 215 runs and 1 wicket

P Sourabhya: 4 wickets

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Pink Challenge 2021)

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Devan, G Jincy, T P Ajanya, H U Bhoomika, S Sajana, P Sourabhya, S Sandra, S Soorya, G Diya, V S Mrudhula, S Malavika

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-captain: P Sourabhya.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Devan, G Jincy, T P Ajanya, H U Bhoomika, S Sajana, P Sourabhya, K K Aparna, G Diya, V S Mrudhula, S Malavika, Nandana

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: G Jincy. Vice-captain: G Diya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar