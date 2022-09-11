SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022, Match 4

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Amber (AMB) in the fourth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction for today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 game.

Team Sapphire kickstarted their campaign by defeating Team Ruby by nine runs in their first game. Mrudhula Suresh and Ananya Pradeep were the standout performers for them in the first game. They will be expected to lead their team to victory once more.

Meanwhile, Team Amber did not get off to a good start, losing by six wickets to Team Pearl, and will be looking for their first win on Sunday.

SAP vs AMB, Match Details

The fourth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Sapphire and Team Amber will be played on September 11 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 01.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAP vs AMB, Match 4, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 11, 2022, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

SAP vs AMB, Pitch Report

A batting-friendly track is expected at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may also get some assistance. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 103 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 93

Average 2nd innings score: 91

SAP vs AMB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Amber: LLLLL

Team Sapphire: WLLWL

SAP vs AMB Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Sapphire Probable Playing XI :

Jincy George (c), Deepthi J S (wk), Mrudhula Suresh, Ananya K Pradeep, Manasvi Potti, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anilkumar, Aleena Ann Joy, Sraya Roy, and Jisna Joseph.

Team Amber injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Amber Probable Playing XI :

Sajeevan Sajana (c), Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Ansu Sunil, Diya Gireesh, Jipsa Joseph, Ajanya T P, Divya Ganesh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Sourabhya P Balan, Abirami Binu, and Vismaya K.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ananya Pradeep (8 runs & two wickets in her last outing, E.R: 7.67)

Ananya has scored eight runs at a strike rate of 66.67 while taking two wickets in her last two appearances, making her an excellent option from the wicket-keeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Joseph Jisna (15 runs in her last outing, S.R: 75.00)

Jisna's previous outing against Team Ruby fell short of expectations as she scored only 15 runs. However, she's a great hitter of the ball and is due for another big performance, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sajeevan Sajana (29 runs in her last outing, S.R: 100.00)

Sajana is a top batter who has been reliable thus far. She scored 29 runs against Team Pearl, including one four and two sixes, at a strike rate of 100.00, making her a multiplier choice for the SAP vs AMB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mrudhula Suresh (One wicket & 51 runs in her last outing; S.R: 150)

Suresh picked up one wicket and scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in the previous game. She is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and her attacking batting style makes her an excellent choice for today's game.

SAP vs AMB match captain and vice-captain choices

Haridas Sreekrishna

Haridas could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. She took two wickets in the previous game at an economy rate of 6.00 and could have an impact on this game as well.

George Jincy

The right-arm medium fast bowler was impressive with the ball in the previous game, picking up one wicket at an excellent economy rate of 6.00. She has the ability to contribute with the bat as well and could be an excellent choice for the vice captaincy on your Dream11 team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for SAP vs AMB Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats George Jincy 3 runs in one game Sourabhya Balan 8 runs in one game Ganesh Divya 3 runs in one game Sunil Ansu 28 runs in one game JS Deepthi 8 runs in one game

SAP vs AMB match expert tips 4th match

Anil Kumar, an experienced bowler with a variety of balls to choose from, gave batters fits with her spin in the previous game. With her batting expertise in the middle order, she is an excellent addition to your SAP vs AMB fantasy team.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Head To Head League

SAP vs AMB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ananya K Pradeep

Batters: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Jisna Joseph, Ansu Sunil

All-Rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Diya Gireesh, Jincy George

Bowlers: Jipsa Joseph, Mrudhula Suresh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anusree Anilkumar

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Grand League

SAP vs AMB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ananya K Pradeep

Batters: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Divya Ganesh, Ansu Sunil

All-Rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Diya Gireesh, Jincy George

Bowlers: Jipsa Joseph, Mrudhula Suresh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anusree Anilkumar

Edited by Ankush Das