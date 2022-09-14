SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022, Match 10

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Emerald (EME) in the 10th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAP vs EME Dream11 prediction for today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 game.

Team Emerald started their season well, winning two games in a row, but Team Amber ended their streak by defeating them by five wickets in the previous game. Shani Thayyil Sasidharan has been one of their best performers, and her efforts will be crucial in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Team Sapphire are also following a similar journey in the tournament, having won two games in a row before falling to Team Pearl in their previous game. An exciting game is expected on Wednesday, with both teams looking to get back on track.

SAP vs EME, Match Details

The 10th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald will be played on September 14 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 1 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAP vs EME, Match 10, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 14, 2022, 1 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

SAP vs EME, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is expected to be batting-friendly, with some early movement for pacers. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 1

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 99

Average 2nd innings score: 95

SAP vs EME Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Saphire: LWWLL

Team Emerald: LWWWW

SAP vs EME Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Sapphire Probable Playing XI :

Jincy George (c), Deepthi S (wk), Mrudhula Suresh, Ananya K Pradeep, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anilkumar, Manasvi Potti, Aleena Ann Joy, Aswathy M, Feba Fathum.

Team Emerald injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Emerald Probable Playing XI :

Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Abina M (wk), Drisya I V, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Athira Sanal, Soniya Babu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Nandana CK, Keziah Miriam Sabin.

SAP vs EME Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

JS Deepthi (28 runs in three matches, S.R: 99.33)

Deepthi will look to put up big scores in the upcoming games, as she has struggled with the bat for Team Sapphire, scoring only 28 runs in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Akhila Ponnukuttan (69 runs in three matches, Average: 69.00)

Akhila is a top batter for her team, having scored 69 runs at an average of 69.00, making her a must-have player for today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shani Thayyil (126 runs & 7 wickets in three matches, S.R: 104.13)

Shani has been in the greatest form of her life, winning matches on her own. She leads the most runs and wickets charts in three games, with seven wickets at an average of 4.71 and 126 runs at an average of 42.00, making her a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Anusree Anilkumar (Three wickets in three matches; Average: 16.00)

She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide consistent breakthroughs and bowl in the middle overs. She has taken three wickets in as many games at an average of 16.00.

SAP vs EME match captain and vice-captain choices

Anusree Anilkumar

She could provide some valuable points with the ball in the upcoming games, having taken three wickets in three games at an average of 16.00, making her an ideal captaincy candidate.

Anaswara Santosh

She has been an effective all-rounder, excelling in every aspect of the game. She has taken three wickets at an average of 11.66 in two games and could be an excellent choice for vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for SAP vs EME Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Najla Noushad 35 runs in three games Akshaya Sadanandan 40 runs in three games Jincy George 53 runs in three games Mrudhula Suresh 52 runs & 2 wickets in three games Sandra Suren Two wickets in two games

SAP vs EME match expert tips 10th match

Shani Sasidharan is a talented batter who has been successful thus far, scoring 125 runs in four games at an average of 62.50 and ranking second on the most runs chart. Given her current form, she is an excellent addition to your SAP vs EME fantasy team.

SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 10th match, Head To Head League

SAP vs EME Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Deepthi S

Batters: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Aleena Ann Joy, Sandra Suren

All-Rounders: Akshaya Sadanandan, Jincy George, Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Nandana CK

Bowlers: Mrudhula Suresh, Anusree Anilkumar, Najla Noushad

SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 10th match, Grand League

SAP vs EME Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ananya K Pradeep

Batters: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Aleena Ann Joy, Sandra Suren

All-Rounders: Akshaya Sadanandan, Jincy George, Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Nandana CK

Bowlers: Mrudhula Suresh, Anusree Anilkumar, Najla Noushad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far