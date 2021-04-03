SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women’s T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - April 3rd, 2021

Team Sapphire will take on Team Pearl in the 16th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers on Saturday.

Team Sapphire have won four of their last five KCA Pink T20 Challengers matches, with their sole defeat coming against Team Ruby. However, they returned to winning ways against Team Amber in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Team Pearl have been in disastrous form in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers so far. After beating Team Emerald, they have lost four matches on the trot and are struggling to find their footing in the tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan, Arathi Ravi, Chilthanya J, Nandini P T, Aswathy M, Farha Shirin, A K Aiswarya

Team Pearl

Jisna Joseph, Aswathy Baby (WK), B Sauparnika, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya I V, Keerthi James (C), Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Nandana, Drishna NK, Yuvanthika R, Jisha Jaimon, Sneha M, Maria George, Bhadra Parameswaran

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Aswathy Babu (wk), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya I V, Darsana Mohanan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Sourabhya Balan, Sooya Sukumar, Bhadra Parameswaran, Aleena Shibu, Nandana

Match Details

Match: Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl, Match 16

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Date and Time: 3rd April, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is expected to be balanced. The track is better suited to the spinners than the pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 109.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAP vs PEA)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C K Maneesha, B Aswathi, H U Bhoomika, S Sooya, S Aleena, S Sajana, J Keerthi, K K Aparna, S Sandra, M Darsana, S Vinaya

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-Captain: S Sandra

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C K Maneesha, B Aswathi, H U Bhoomika, S Sooya, S Aleena, S Sajana, J Keerthi, I V Drishya, S Sandra, M Darsana, S Vinaya

Captain: S Sooya. Vice-Captain: H U Bhoomika