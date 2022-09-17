SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022, Match 16

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Pearl (PEA) in the 16th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAP vs PEA Dream11 prediction for today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 game.

Team Pearl are having a successful tournament, having won five of their six games. They currently lead the points table and will look to secure their position with a win here.

They've been well served by players like Minnu Mani and Soorya Sukumar, and will be hoping for the same here.

Meanwhile, Team Sapphire have had a terrible tournament, losing four of their six games, which they will try to forget. Their batters struggled, and they were destroyed in nearly all of their previous games.

They currently sit fourth in the standings and have nothing to lose.

SAP vs PEA, Match Details

The 16th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Sapphire and Team Pearl will be played on September 17 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 01.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAP vs PEA, Match 16, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 17, 2022, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

SAP vs PEA, Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have an edge over batters on this surface. As the wicket is likely to be dusty once again, spinners can enjoy bowling here. However, the surface also gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce, especially in the first innings.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 94

Average 2nd innings score: 92

SAP vs PEA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Sapphire: LLLLW

Team Pearl: WWWWL

SAP vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Sapphire Probable Playing XI :

Jincy George (c), Mrudhula Suresh, Deepthi J S (wk), Ananya K Pradeep, Aleena Ann Joy, Manasvi Potti, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sraya Roy, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anilkumar, Renjusha

Team Pearl injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Pearl Probable Playing XI :

Minnu Mani (c), Alka A Suresh, Vaishna M P (wk), Malavika Sabu, Aleena M P, Arya Baby, Aleena Shibu, Soorya Sukumar, Ragi Mohan, Sneha K R, Vinaya Surendran

SAP vs PEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

M P Vaishna (92 runs in six games, Average: 23.00)

She is expected to play a key role in this game. She got off to a good start in the previous game, scoring 24 runs, and will look to play a crucial knock here and be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Sabu Malavika (132 runs in six games, Average: 26.40)

Sabu is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. She generally bats in the top order and has scored 132 runs at an impressive average of 26.40 in six games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mani Minnu (145 runs & 10 wickets in six games, Average: 7.30)

Minnu is one of the tournament's best all-rounders, scoring valuable runs, and has consistently provided her side with breakthroughs. She has scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 131.81 and has taken 10 wickets at an average of 7.30 in six games.

Her all-round skill-set will unquestionably be useful, making her an excellent addition to your SAP vs PEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sukumar Soorya (Eight wickets in six games; Average: 10.12)

Soorya is a top fast-bowling option for her side and has picked up eight wickets at an impressive average of 10.127 in six games so far. She is a must-pick for today's outing.

SAP vs PEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Mrudhula Suresh

She has been one of her team's most consistent batters, collecting 131 runs at an average of 43.66 while picking up four wickets in six innings. She is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your SAP vs PEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Aleena Sibu

She has been a consistent contributor with the ball so far, picking up six wickets at an average of 12.00 and could be the best pick for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for SAP vs PEA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Deepthi JS 69 runs in six games Jincy George 109 runs in six games Akhila Ponnukuttan 114 runs in six games Vinaya Surendran Four wickets in six games Ragi Mohan Four wickets in four games

SAP vs PEA match expert tips 16th match

Minnu Mani can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. She leads the most wickets charts with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 3.47 while scoring 145 runs at an average of 48.33 in six games. She could be a valuable pick for your SAP vs PEA Dream11 fantasy team.

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 16th match, Head To Head League

SAP vs PEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vaishna M P, Deepthi J S

Batters: Malavika Sabu, Aleena M P, Ragi Mohan, Aleena Shibu, Aleena Ann Joy

All-Rounders: Minnu Mani, Jincy George

Bowlers: Soorya Sukumar, Mrudhula Suresh, Anusree Anilkumar

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 16th match, Grand League

SAP vs PEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vaishna M P

Batters: Malavika Sabu, Aleena M P, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren

All-Rounders: Minnu Mani, Jincy George

Bowlers: Soorya Sukumar, Mrudhula Suresh, Anusree Anilkumar, Vinaya Surendran

