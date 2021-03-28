SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers League (Kerala Women's T20) Match - Mar 29, 2021

Team Sapphire will lock horns with Team Pearl in the 5th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers League at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Team Sapphire are on a roll and have won both their KCA Pink T20 Challengers League games. As a result, they are comfortably perched atop the points table. The Sapphire won their last game against Amber by 8 wickets after successfully chasing down 94 runs.

Team Pearl, on the other hand, have also played very well in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers League. They have won two games as well and are placed just below their opponents in the points table. The Pearl won their last game against Amber, successfully chasing down 107 runs with 4 wickets to spare.

With both teams looking in great touch, a thrilling contest between bat and ball awaits at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Team Sapphire

CK Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh-I, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran and K S Sayoojya.

Team Pearl

Babu Aswathi (WK), George Maria (WK), Sukumar Sooya, Shibu Aleena, Drishna N K, I V Drishya, Bhadra Parameswaran, P Akhila, Jisna Joseph, Keerthi James, Sauparnika B, Yuvanthika R, Nandana, Jisha Jaimon, Sneha M, Mohanan Darsana and Sourabhya P.

Predicted Playing-11s

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya.

Team Pearl

Babu Aswathi (WK), Sukumar Sooya, Shibu Aleena, I V Drishya, Bhadra Parameswaran, Akhila P, Jisna Joseph, Keerthi James (C), Nandana, Mohanan Darsana, Sourabhya P.

Match Details

Match: Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl, Match 5

Date: 29th March 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a balanced one and has supported the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Each of the last four games played here in this tournament saw chasing teams finish on the winning side. Putting the opposition in to bat first upon winning the toss will be the preferred option.

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C K Maneesha, Babu Aswathi, H U Bhoomika, P Akhila, Shibu Aleena, K K Aparna, S Sajana, Keerthi James, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Nandana.

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-Captain: Keerthi James.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C K Maneesha, Babu Aswathi, H U Bhoomika, Sukumar Sooya, Shibu Aleena, I V Drishya, S Sajana, Keerthi James, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Nandana.

Captain: H U Bhoomika. Vice-Captain: Nandana.