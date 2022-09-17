SAR vs KEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 12

Sarawak (SAR) will take on Kelantan (KEL) in match 12 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Saturday (September 17) at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SAR vs KEL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

Sarawak is one of the strongest teams in this year's Malaysia T20 tournament and have won one of their last two matches. Kelantan, on the other hand, won their last match against Sabah by 92 runs.

Kelantan will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Sarawak are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAR vs KEL Match Details

Match 12 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12.15 pm. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAR vs KEL, Match 12

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 12.15 pm IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Wilayah Persekutuan and Melaka, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SAR vs KEL Form Guide

SAR - L W

KEL - W

SAR vs KEL Probable Playing XI

SAR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kenny Kuan-Yang Cheng, Khairi Hamzi Busri, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Sulhi, Hazrul Izani-Mohamad Syahbani, Mohamad Azram-Azim Ramli (wk), Mohammed Ikmal Gabin, Aairen-Alem Chew-Chun Kit (c), Kelvin Kuan-Yang Zhi, Mohamad Aidid-Aikal Yaman, Izam Adam Zamori, Kenneth Kuan-Yang Sheng

KEL Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mohammad Hakim Harisan (wk), Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Ziyad Zainuddin, Wan Mohamad Shahril Azmi, Muhammad Nuriskandar Effandi, Mohamad Shahriel-Aizat Norazmi, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaime, Ahmad Iqraam-Hakim Akhir, Muhammad Aiman-Afiq Suhaimi, Che-Muhamad Fairuz Saari, Ahmad Zaim-Asnawi Osman

SAR vs KEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Hakim (1 match, 15 runs)

M Hakim, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Aiman (1 match, 36 runs)

H Izani and M Aiman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Rahman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

M Ikmal (2 matches, 12 runs, 3 wickets)

M Ikmal and Kenny Kuan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ziyad is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

W Muhamad (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Muhamad and M Rahman Razali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Shahriel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAR vs KEL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ikmal

M Ikmal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already scored 12 runs and taken three wickets in the last two games.

M Ziyad

Since the pitch is decent, you can make M Ziyad the captain of the grand league teams. He took four wickets in the last match against Sabah. He looks in good touch and could take early wickets in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SAR vs KEL, Match 12

M Ziyad 4 wickets 141 points M Ikmal 12 runs and 3 wickets 116 points W Muhamad 2 wickets 78 points Kenny Kuan 45 runs and 1 wicket 86 points A Zaim 10 runs and 1 wicket 54 points

Sarawak vs Kelantan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sarawak vs Kelantan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Hakim, A Azram

Batters: M Rahman, H Izani, M Aiman

All-rounders: A Zaim, Kenny Kuan, M Ikmal

Bowlers: I Adam, M Shahriel, M Rahman Razali

Sarawak vs Kelantan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Hakim

Batters: M Rahman, H Izani, M Aiman

All-rounders: A Zaim, Kenny Kuan, M Ikmal, W Mohamad

Bowlers: W Muhamad, M Hariz, Kenneth Kuan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far