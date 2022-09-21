SAR vs MEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20, Match 24

Sarawak (SAR) will face Melaka (MEL) in the 24th match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAR vs MEL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sarawak have had a decent campaign so far, winning two of their four matches. They lost to Perak by 72 runs in their last outing. Melaka have also won two out of their four games. They will head into the fixture on the back of a 56-run victory over Sabah.

SAR vs MEL Match Details, Match 24

The 24th match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 will be played on September 21 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAR vs MEL, Sukan Malaysia T20, Match 24

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SAR vs MEL Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval generally favors bowlers in this format. Batters have struggled to play their shots at the venue, with most matches being low-scoring affairs.

Last 5 matches (this competition)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 132.2

Average second-innings score: 72

SAR vs MEL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sarawak: L-L-W-W

Melaka: W-W-L-L

SAR vs MEL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sarawak injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sarawak Probable Playing 11

Aairen Alem Chew Chun Kit, Hazrul Izani Bin Mohamad Syahbani, Izam Adam Bin Zamori, Kelvin Kuan Yang Zhi, Kenneth Kuan Yang Sheng, Kenny Kuan Yang Cheng, Khairi Hamzi Bin Busri, Mohamad Azram Azim Bin Ramli, Mohammad Hariz Afnan Bin Sulhie, Mohammed Ikmal Bin Gabin, Muhammad Faiz Bin Hamdan.

Melaka injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Melaka Probable Playing 11

Wan Amirul, Aliff Danial, Danish Hanafi, Fakaruddin Rashid, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Muhammad Asmar Faroog Zakaria, Muhammad Danial Rizal, Muhammad Lugman, Muhammad Addin Pasavathi, Wan Zulfadhli Azman.

SAR vs MEL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Danial Razlan (4 matches, 84 runs and 3 wickets)

A Danial Razlan is the best wicketkeeper pick for your SAR vs MEL Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 84 runs at an average of 28 in addition to taking three wickets.

Top Batter pick

W Amirul (4 matches, 64 runs, Strike Rate: 70.33)

W Amirul has scored 64 runs in four games at a strike rate of 70.33. He will be looking to play a big knock on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder pick

A Chew-Chun Kit (4 matches, 38 runs and 3 wickets)

A Chew-Chun Kit could prove to be a handy all-rounder for your SAR vs MEL Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 38 runs and picked up three wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

A Syahmi Rahmat Shah (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 11.86)

A Syahmi is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with seven wickets at an average of 11.86.

SAR vs MEL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Adam Ramli

M Adam Ramli has amassed 91 runs in four games at a strike rate of just over 95. He has also taken seven wickets at an average of 8.14 and an economy rate of 5.18. He will be a solid multiplier pick for your SAR vs MEL Dream11 fantasy team.

M Ikmal Gabin

M Ikmal Gabin has been in top form with the ball, having picked up six wickets in four matches at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 7.07.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SAR vs MEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Adam Ramli 91 runs and 7 wickets 380 points A Syahmi 7 wickets 261 points A Danial Razlan 84 runs and 3 wickets 223 points M Ikmal Gabin 6 wickets 221 points A Chew-Chun Kit 38 runs and 3 wickets 149 points

SAR vs MEL match expert tips

M Adam Ramli has been in outrageous form with both the bat and ball. He could be a great multiplier pick for your SAR vs MEL Dream11 fantasy team.

SAR vs MEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

SAR vs MEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Danial Razlan

Batters: W Amirul, H Izani Syahbani, W Zulfadhli Azman

All-rounders: M Adam Ramli (c), M Ikmal Gabin (vc), A Chew-Chun Kit, K Kuan-Yang Cheng

Bowlers: A Syahmi, K Kuan-Yang Zhi, I Adam Zamori

SAR vs MEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

SAR vs MEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Danial Razlan (vc), M Azram-Azim

Batters: W Amirul, H Izani Syahbani, M Aidid-Aikal

All-rounders: M Adam Ramli, M Ikmal Gabin, A Chew-Chun Kit

Bowlers: A Syahmi (c), K Kuan-Yang Zhi, I Adam Zamori

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far