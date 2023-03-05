The 11th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Sanpada Scorpions (SAS) squaring off against the Kalyan Tuskers (KLT)at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAS vs KLT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Sanpada Scorpions have lost both of their last two matches of the tournament. Kalyan Tuskers, too, are winless in two appearances.

Kalyan Tuskers will give it their all to win the match, but the Sanpada Scorpions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAS vs KLT Match Details

The 11th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 5 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAS vs KLT, Match 11

Date and Time: 5th March 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Koparkairne Titans and Belapur Blasters, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SAS vs KLT Form Guide

SAS - L L

KLT - L L

SAS vs KLT Probable Playing XI

SAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ronaki Anilkumar (wk), Meet Jain, Ankur Singh, Akash Savla, Rohan Karande, Manish Rao, Varun Lavande, Pratik Warang, Ritam Gaikwad, Zaid Patankar, Atharva Dakway

KLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Arman Shaikh (wk), Japjeeth Randhawa, Rajendra Kajale, Harsh Mhatre, Aditya Dhumal, Anjdeep Lad, Raunaq Sharma, Aayush Singh Thakur, Siddhant Gadhave, Aryan Sinha, Imran Haq

SAS vs KLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shaikh

A Shaikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Anilkumar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Randhawa

S Ahmed and J Randhawa are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Mali played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Sharma

V Lavande and R Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Jadhav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dakway and J Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Jaiswar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAS vs KLT match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sharma

R Sharma will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 66 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

V Lavande

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Lavande as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 84 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAS vs KLT, Match 11

J Randhawa

V Lavande

R Sharma

A Dakway

J Khan

Sanpada Scorpions vs Kalyan Tuskers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sanpada Scorpions vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Anilkumar

Batters: J Randhawa, S Ahmed, A Mali

All-rounders: V Lavande, R Sharma, R Jadhav

Bowlers: S Jaiswar, B Alam, J Khan, A Dakway

Sanpada Scorpions vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Anilkumar

Batters: J Randhawa, S Ahmed, A Mali

All-rounders: V Lavande, R Sharma, R Jadhav, Y Patil

Bowlers: S Jaiswar, J Khan, A Dakway

