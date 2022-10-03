SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 Match 9

Saudi Arabia (SAU-U19) will take on Bhutan (BHU-U19) in the ninth game of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams have had consecutive losses and have been knocked out of this tournament. Saudi Arabia lost by 52 runs while chasing 160 against Bahrain. In their second game, they were bowled out for 103 against Oman. who chased down the target with 23.5 overs to spare. Meanwhile, Bhutan were bowled out for 54 and 75 in their run-chases of 256 (against Oman) and 245 (against Bahrain) respectively.

SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19, Match Details

The ninth game of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 between Saudi Arabia and Bhutanwill be played on October 3 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 11 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19

Date & Time: October 3, 2022; 11 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to be a good one to bat on. Spinners have performed well in the tournament, so another good batting surface is likely to be in store, but expect bowlers to produce the goods.

SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Saudi Arabia U19 Team News

No major injury concerns

Saudi Arabia U19 Probable Playing XI

Khaja Farhaan Sunasara, Aqeel Ramzan (wk), Sashwath Prasad, Zuhair, Ahmad Raza (c), Varun Mudaliar, Zuber Sunasara, Nabeel Akram, Taha Amre, Fahad Munir, Muhammad Ghayour Ahmad

Bhutan U19 Team News

No major injury concerns

Bhutan U19 Probable Playing XI

Tenjin Rabgey (c), Tshering Tashi, Jigme Wangchuck, Tshering Rigden (wk), Tashi Dorji, Ugyen Nenda, Anand Mongar, Tashi Chophel, Karma Dorji, Tshering Tashi, Rigser Namgyel

Today’s SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tshering Rigden (2 matches, 5 catches, 1 stumping)

Rigden hasn't delivered with the bat but he has been very good behind the stumps. He has registered five catches and a stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Tenjin Rabgey (2 matches, 12 runs, 1 wicket)

Rabgey has chipped in with one wicket and has an economy of 5.50. He has scored only 12 runs but can score big.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sashwath Prasad (2 matches, 16 runs, 3 wickets)

Sashwath Prasad has scored just 16 runs but has bowled superbly. He has taken three wickets and conceded runs at an encomy of just 3.09.

Top Bowler Pick

Karma Dorji (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Karma Dorji has bowled 17 overs across two games, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.29. He has also made 18 runs.

SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Tashi Dorji (2 matches, 22 runs, 3 wickets)

Dorji has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has garnered 22 runs and three scalps in two games at an economy rate of 4.50.

Anand Mongar (2 matches, 16 runs, 2 wickets)

Anand Mongar has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has made 16 runs and taken taken two wickets at an economy of 4.00 in the competition.

Five Must-picks with player stats for SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tashi Dorji 22 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Anand Mongar 16 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Karma Dorji 18 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Sashwath Prasad 16 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Zuhair 54 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches

SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Match Expert Tips

The all-rounders have been highly effective for both teams and could be key options again. Moreover, the likes of Anand Mongar, Tashi Dorji, Zuhair and Sashwath Prasad are all strong captaincy contenders as well.

SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 - Qatar Under-19 vs Thailand Under-19.

Wicketkeeper: Tshering Rigden

Batters: Tenjin Rabgey, Khaja Farhaan Sunasara, Zuber Sunasara

All-rounders: Anand Mongar, Tashi Dorji, Zuhair, Sashwath Prasad

Bowlers: Karma Dorji, Rigser Namgyel, Varun Mudaliar

SAU-U19 vs BHU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 - Qatar Under-19 vs Thailand Under-19.

Wicketkeeper: Tshering Rigden

Batters: Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Zuber Sunasara

All-rounders: Anand Mongar, Tashi Dorji, Zuhair, Sashwath Prasad

Bowlers: Karma Dorji, Varun Mudaliar, Muhammad Ghayour Ahmad

