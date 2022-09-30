SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, Match 5

The fifth match of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will see Saudi Arabia Under 19 (SAU-U19) lock horns with Oman Under 19 (OMN-U19) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat on Saturday (October 1).

Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Saudi Arabia Under 19 will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be eager to start on a positive note. Oman Under 19, on the other hand, won their first match against Bhutan Under-19 by a big margin of 201 runs.

Saudi Arabia Under 19 will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. However, Oman Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAU-19 vs OMN-U19 Match Details

Match 5 of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will be played on October 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19, Match 5

Date and Time: October 1, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Thailand Under 19 and Hongkong Under 19, where a total of 181 runs at a loss of 11 wickets.

SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19 Form Guide

SAU-U19 - Will be playing their first match

OMN-U19 - W

SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19 Probable Playing XI

SAU-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Ahmad, Nabeel Akram, Taha Amre, Varun Mudaliar, Fahad Munir, Hanan Nasir, Sashwath Prasad, Mohammad Ramzan (wk), Khaja Sunasara, Mohammad Sunasara, Zuhair.

OMN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Devansh Loya, Mohammad Arafat, Rahil Habibullah, Arjun Dhiman (c), Aryan Bisht, Lakhsmi Narayana, Prateish Ramesh, Aditya Parag (wk), Glen Menezes, Siddh Mehta, Tanuj Sivakumar.

SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Daniyal

R Daniyal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. M Ramzan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Loya

D Loya and L Narayana are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Sunasara has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Suresh

T Sivakumar and A Suresh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Zuhair is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Arafat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Arafat and V Mudaliar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Amre is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Suresh

A Suresh is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. A Suresh smashed 47 runs and took six wickets in the last match.

T Sivakumar

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make T Sivakumar the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 24 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SAU-U19 vs OMN-U19, Match 5

T Sivakumar

A Suresh

K Sunasara

D Loya

M Sunasara

Saudi Arabia Under 19 vs Oman Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saudi Arabia Under 19 vs Oman Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Daniyal

Batters: D Loya, L Narayana, K Sunasara, M Sunasara

All-rounders: T Sivakumar, Z Zuhair, A Suresh

Bowlers: V Mudaliar, M Arafat, T Amre

Saudi Arabia Under 19 vs Oman Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Daniyal

Batters: L Narayana, K Sunasara, M Sunasara

All-rounders: T Sivakumar, Z Zuhair, A Suresh, A Bisht

Bowlers: V Mudaliar, M Arafat, T Amre

