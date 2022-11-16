SAU vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I, Match 5

The 5th match of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I will see Saudi Arabia (SAU) squaring off against Bahrain (BAH) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Wednesday, November 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Bahrain have won one of their last two matches and will try to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two games.

Saudi Arabia will give it their all to win the match but Bahrain are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAU vs BAH Match Details

The 5th match of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I will be played on November 16 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. The game is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs BAH, Match 5

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Bahrain and Oman, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SAU vs BAH Form Guide

SAU - L L

BAH - L W

SAU vs BAH Probable Playing XI

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Hisham Sheikh, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain-ul-Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Kashif Siddique, Saad Khan-II, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Irfan Sarfaraz, Muhammad Saqib.

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sarfaraz Ali, Umer Imtiaz (wk), David Mathias, Haider Ali Butt, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Shahid Mahmood, Imran Anwar, Sachin Kumar, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Muhammad Rizwan Butt.

SAU vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ghafoor (2 matches, 70 runs)

H Ghafoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Saqib is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ahmed (2 matches, 135 runs)

D Mathiaas and S Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Waheed played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Rizwan Butt (1 match, 3 wickets)

M Rizwan Butt and M Hisham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Veerapathiran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Khan (1 match, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Atif Ur Rehman and I Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Javed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAU vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ahmed

S Ahmed will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Ahmed has smashed 135 runs in the last two matches.

I Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khalid as he will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. Khan took four wickets in the last game against Oman.

5 Must-Picks for SAU vs BAH, Match 5

S Ahmed 135 runs 202 points H Ghafoor 70 runs 96 points M Hisham 42 runs and 1 wicket 97 points M Rizwan Butt 3 wickets 101 points I Khan 4 wickets 134 points

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Saqib, H Ghafoor.

Batters: S Ahmed, D Mathiaas, A Waheed.

All-rounders: S Veerapathiran, M Rizwan Butt, M Hisham.

Bowlers: I Khan, I Javed, Atif Ur Rehman.

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Saqib, H Ghafoor.

Batters: S Ahmed, D Mathiaas, S Ali.

All-rounders: S Veerapathiran, M Rizwan Butt, M Hisham.

Bowlers: I Khan, I Javed, Atif Ur Rehman.

