SAU vs BHU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup, 1st Semifinal

Saudi Arabia (SAU) will face off against Bhutan (BHU) in the first semifinal of the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Friday (March 3) at 8:00 am IST. Before the match starts, here is all you need to know about the SAU vs BHU Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and pitch report.

Saudi Arabia finished first in the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup 2023 league stage, maintaining their lead in the Group B points standings. They have been outstanding throughout the competition, winning all three of their games. Ahmed Abdul Waheed, Zuhair Muhammad, and Mohammed Hisham have consistently supported their cause, which has led to their success.

Bhutan, on the other hand, finished second in the Group A points standings after winning just one of their three games. They will spare no effort in this big game.

A thrilling game awaits us in Bangkok on Friday, with a place in the final at stake.

SAU vs BHU Match Details

The 1st semifinal match of the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup will be played on March 3 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok at 8.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SAU vs BHU, ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup, 1st Semifinal

Date and Time: March 3, 2023, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

SAU vs BHU Pitch Report

The surface at the Terdthai Cricket Ground generally favors batters, who will receive good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses.

SAU vs BHU Probable Playing XIs for today's match

SAU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

SAU Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Hisham Shaikh (c), Zain-ul-Abidin, Saad Khan, Zuhair Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf, Waqar Ul Hassan, Usman Najeeb, Abdul Waheed, Abdul Wahid

BHU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

BHU Probable Playing XI

Jigme Singye (c), Thinley Jamtsho, Tenzin Wangchuck, Suprit Pradhan, Manoj Adhikari (wk), Gakul Ghalley, Namgang Chejay, Namgay Thinley, Ranjung Dorji, Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yes

Today's SAU vs BHU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseeb Ghafoor

He is the best choice for the wicketkeeper's position. He is a must-have in your SAU vs BHU Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Batters

Ranjung Dorji

He is a talented batting all-rounder who has scored 40 runs and has taken two wickets in three games. Given his form and abilities, we expect him to score big in this crucial game.

All-rounders

Zain Ul Abidin

He has led the team beautifully with his all-round skill-set and ability to take the game deep, making him a multiplier captaincy choice for today's outing. He has amassed 66 runs at a strike rate of 194.12 with two wickets while being economical in one game.

Bowler

Tenzin Wangchuk

He has been sensational with the ball in the tournament, triggering batters with his swing-bowling ability and pace. He has taken five wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 2.65 in two games.

SAU vs BHU match captain and vice-captain choices

Suprit Pradhan

He can bat in the lower order and has scored 28 runs while taking four wickets at an average of 6.50 in three games. He is a great choice for captaincy of SAU vs BHU Dream11 Team.

Abdul Waheed

He has been in fine form this tournament, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 3.53 in one match. Given his current form, he is a fine vice-captaincy choice for your SAU vs BHU Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for SAU vs BHU, 1st Semi-final

Zuhair Muhammad

Abdul Manan Ali

Namgang Chejay

Namgay Thinley

Ranjung Dorji

SAU vs BHU Match Expert Tips

Abdul Wahid has been fabulous with the bat and has provided a decent start at the top of the order. He has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 169.44 in one game. His bowling ability has also served him well, and he is expected to rack up fantasy points in this game as well.

SAU vs BHU Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

SAU vs BHU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: H Ghafoor

Batters: R Mikyo, J Singye

All-rounders: A Wahid, Ul Abidin, A Waheed, M Hisham, N Thinley

Bowlers: S Pradhan, T Wangchuk, S Yeshi

SAU vs BHU Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

SAU vs BHU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: H Ghafoor

Batters: R Mikyo, G Ghalley

All-rounders: A Wahid, Ul Abidin, A Waheed, Z Muhammad, N Thinley

Bowlers: S Pradhan, T Wangchuk, S Yeshi

