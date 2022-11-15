SAU vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I will see Saudi Arabia (SAU) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Tuesday, November 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Canada won their last match against Bahrain by 4 wickets and will try to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, lost their first match against Oman by nine wickets.

Saudi Arabia will give it their all to win the match but Canada are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAU vs CAN Match Details

The 3rd match of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I will be played on November 15 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

The game is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs CAN, Match 3

Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The ball will swing in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Canada and Bahrain, where a total of 394 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SAU vs CAN Form Guide

SAU - L

CAN - W

SAU vs CAN Probable Playing XI

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar ©, Faisal Khan, Hisham Sheikh, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain-ul-Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Kashif Siddique, Saad Khan-II, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Irfan Sarfaraz, Muhammad Saqib.

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Shreyas Movva, Matthew Spoors, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh, Aaron Johnson, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar ©, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, Kaleem Sana.

SAU vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ghafoor (1 match, 34 runs)

H Ghafoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Saqib is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Johnson (1 match, 51 runs)

M Spoors and A Johnson are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Thaker (1 match, 18 runs)

H Thaker and M Hisham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Khalid (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khalid and S Bin Zafar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Nazar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAU vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

H Thaker will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Thaker smashed 18 runs in the last match against Bahrain.

A Khalid

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khalid as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. Khalid took three wickets in the last game against Bahrain.

5 Must-Picks for SAU vs CAN, Match 3

A Johnson 51 runs 79 points H Ghafoor 34 runs 46 points A Khalid 3 wickets 103 points S Bin Zafar 29 runs and 1 wicket 70 points K Sana 2 wickets 62 points

Saudi Arabia vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saudi Arabia vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Saqib, H Ghafoor.

Batters: M Spoors, A Waheed, R Singh.

All-rounders: H Thaker, M Hisham.

Bowlers: A Khalid, S Bin Zafar, I Ahmad, S Nazar.

Saudi Arabia vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Saqib, H Ghafoor.

Batters: A Johnson, A Waheed, R Singh.

All-rounders: H Thaker.

Bowlers: A Khalid, S Bin Zafar, Atif Ur Rehman, K Sana, S Nazar.

