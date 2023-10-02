SAU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, Match 8

The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will see Saudi Arabia (SAU) squaring off against the Maldives (MLD). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Saudi Arabia have won their last three matches in the tournament while the Maldives have lost their last three matches.

SAU vs MLD Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will be played on October 2 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs MLD, Match 8

Date and Time: October 2, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks a well-balanced one. Batsmen who are technically astute should be able to score runs on this pitch while the faster bowlers should get some assistance as well. The last match played on this ground was between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where a total of 349 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets. The team winning the toss will likely bat second.

SAU vs MLD Form Guide

SAU - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

MLD - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

SAU vs MLD Probable Playing XIs

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Hisham Sheikh, Usman Najeeb, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Abdul Manan Ali, Faisal Khan (c), Zeeshan Butt (wk), Abdul Waheed-Baladraf, M K Mustafa, Zain-ul-Abidin

MLD Playing XI

No injury updates

Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Janaka Malinda, Ibrahim Hassan, A Nasif, M H Amaradasa, Mohamed Rishwan (c & wk), Mohamed Azzam, P Kaushal, H Ibrahim, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Rizan

SAU vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Manan

A Manan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order. S Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Waheed

F Khan and A Waheed are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. Y Azyan played exceptionally well in the last series, making him an excellent pick as well.

All-rounders

M Hisham

M Hisham and A Nasif are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and are likely to complete their quota of overs as well. A Waheed is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Khalander

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 match are M Khalander and Z Ul Adibin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. A Mauroof is another good pick for your Dream11 team.

SAU vs MLD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hisham

M Hisham will bat in the top order and most likely complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has earned 445 points in the last three matches.

M Khalander

M Khalander is a good pick for vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and likely complete his quota of overs. He has earned 164 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAU vs MLD, Match 8

M Khalander

M Hisham

F Khan

A Nasif

Z Ul Abidin

Saudi Arabia vs Maldives Match Expert Tips

It is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders for this match. Making them the captain or vice-captain might be the way to go in order to win the grand leagues.

Saudi Arabia vs Maldives Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Manan

Batters: F Khan, T Kaushal, A Waheed, Y Azyan

All-rounders: A Nasif, A Waheed, M Hisham

Bowlers: M Khalander, Z Ul Abidin, A Mauroof

Saudi Arabia vs Maldives Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Khan

Batters: F Khan, T Kaushal, A Waheed

All-rounders: A Nasif, M Hisham

Bowlers: M Khalander, Z Ul Abidin, A Mauroof, I Ahmad, L Shafeeq