SAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Match 22

The 22nd match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 has South Australia (SAU) taking on New South Wales (NSW) at the Karen Rolton Oval in South Australia from Wednesday.

Although New South Wales have blown hot and cold in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, their youngsters have made an impact in the absence of Test regulars Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. However, they will be keen to get a win under their belts against South Australia, who are at the bottom of the points table. With the likes of Henry Hunt and Brendan Doggett in their ranks, South Australia will fancy their chances of a win, especially in front of their home crowd. With valuable points on offer, a cracking game beckons at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

SAU vs NSW Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU XI

Henry Hunt (c), Jake Weatherald, Jake Carder, Nathan McSweeney, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, David Grant and Brendan Doggett

NSW XI

Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Baxter Holt (wk), Arjun Nair, Moises Henriques, Chris Tremain, Trent Copeland, Riley Ayre and Tanveer Sangha

Match Details

SAU vs NSW, Sheffield Shield 2021-22, Match 22

Date and Time: 23rd March 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons in Adelaide with the pacers likely to get some help early on. There should be some swing and extra bounce available for the bowlers, keeping them interested. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions on offer.

Today’s SAU vs NSW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Baxter Holt: Baxter Holt has shown glimpses of his ability in the NSW middle order, scoring some handy runs at times of need. Apart from his batting talents, Holt is a decent bet behind the stumps as well, which should give him the nod over Harry Nielsen in your SAU vs NSW Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Henry Hunt: South Australia captain Henry Hunt has been their best batter, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. While the rest of the batting unit has not fired consistently, Hunt's knack for scoring big runs has held him in good stead. With the South Australian keen to get another big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nathan McSweeney: South Australia all-rounder Nathan McSweeney has blown hot and cold in this tournament, but he does provide some much-needed balance and depth to the side. Apart from his handy off-breaks, McSweeney is due for a big one with the bat, making him a decent pick for your SAU vs NSW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tanveer Sangha: Tanveer Sangha has done well as the lead spinner in this New South Wales side, picking up wickets at a decent rate in the competition. Although not much turn is expected at the Karen Rolton Oval, Tanveer's ability to outfox batters with variations in pace makes him a valuable proposition for this much-awaited game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Henry Hunt (SAU)

Hayden Kerr (NSW)

Brendan Doggett (SAU)

Important stats for SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Henry Hunt - 467 runs in 7 Sheffield Shield 2021-22 matches, Average: 38.92

Tanveer Sangha - 14 wickets in 5 Sheffield Shield 2021-22 matches, Average: 26.14

David Grant - 20 wickets in 7 Sheffield Shield 2021-22 matches, Average: 35.45

SAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today (Sheffield Shield 2021-22)

SAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Holt, D Hughes, J Weatherald, J Sangha, H Hunt, J Edwards, N McSweeney, T Copeland, N McAndrew, B Doggett and T Sangha.

Captain: H Hunt. Vice-captain: J Sangha.

SAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Nielsen, D Hughes, J Weatherald, J Sangha, H Hunt, M Henriques, N McSweeney, H Kerr, N McAndrew, B Doggett and T Sangha.

Captain: M Henriques. Vice-captain: H Hunt.

