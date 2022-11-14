SAU vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I, Match 1

The first game of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I will see Saudi Arabia (SAU) square off against Oman (OMN) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday (November 14). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will open their campaign after a successful domestic season. Oman have many in-form and experienced players, while Saudi Arabia are a young squad.

Saudi Arabia will look to open their campaign with a win, but Oman are expected to prevail.

SAU vs OMN Match Details

The first game of the Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I will be played on November 14 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAU vs OMN, Match 1

Date and Time: November 14, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could look to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so a thrilling contest could ensue.

SAU vs OMN Form Guide

SAU - Will be playing their first game

OMN - Will be playing their first game

SAU vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

SAU

No injury update

Kashif Siddique, Faisal Khan, Imran Arif, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar ©, Usman Najeeb, Abdul Wahid, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Zain Ul Abidin, Muhammad Saqib (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Imran Yousaf

OMN

No injury update

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood ©, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Kushi (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

SAU vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Saqib

Saqib is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Naseem is another good pick.

Batters

J Singh

S Khan and J Singh are the two best batter picks. K Prajapati played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood

M Nadeem and Z Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Wahid is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Khan

The top bowler picks are I Yousaf and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Kaleemullah is another good pick.

SAU vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Maqsood

Z Maqsood bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a crucial innings here.

B Khan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make B Khan the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for SAU vs OMN, Match 1

J Singh

S Khan

Z Maqsood

B Khan

Kaleemullah

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Saqib

Batters: J Singh, S Khan, K Prajapati, A Waheed

All-rounders: M Nadeem, Z Maqsood, A Wahid

Bowlers: B Khan, I Yousaf, Kaleemullah

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Saqib

Batters: J Singh, F Khan, A Waheed

All-rounders: M Nadeem, Z Maqsood, A Wahid, I Arif

Bowlers: B Khan, I Yousaf, Kaleemullah

