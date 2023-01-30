Saurashtra vs Punjab - Dream11 Prediction - Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Saurashtra will take on Punjab (SAU vs PUN) in the second quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 31. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs PUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Saurashtra are coming into this knockout fixture on the back of two successive losses against Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. However, prior to that, they recorded three consecutive wins after drawing their first two games. They notably took the first-innings lead in both matches.

Saurashtra ultimately finished with 26 points from seven games and ended second in Group B.

On the other hand, Punjab registered three draws to start the season. Out of those, they gained the first-innings lead in two games before winning three matches in a row.

Their last game was drawn as well and they finished with 27 points at the end of the group stages.

Both teams will look to secure a win in this encounter, making this a very interesting battle to look out for.

SAU vs PUN, Match Details

The second quarter-final match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Saurashtra and Punjab will be played from January 31, 2023, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Saurashtra vs Punjab, Quarterfinals, Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Date & Time: January 31, 2023 from 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Pitch Report

Three matches have been played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot in this 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy. The teams batting first have recorded scores of 493, 133 and 415 in those matches.

The seamers are likely to enjoy the conditions in the initial stages of the contest, but spinners will play a huge part for a large part of the game.

SAU vs PUN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Saurashtra: L, L, W, W, W.

Punjab: D, W, W, W, D.

SAU vs PUN Probable Playing 11 today

Saurashtra Team News

Jaydev Unadkat and Ravindra Jadeja will not be a part of the Saurashtra playing XI. The duo are part of a preparatory camp as the Indian team readies itself for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month.

Saurashtra Probable Playing XI: Harvik Desai (wk), Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada (c), Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Jay Gohil.

Punjab Team News

No major injury concerns for Punjab heading into this enticing encounter.

Punjab Probable Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir, Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh.

Today’s SAU vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harvik Desai (Seven matches, 516 runs, 12 catches, four stumpings)

Harvik Desai has been in excellent touch with the bat. The Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter has amassed 516 runs at an average of 51.6 which includes three tons and two fifties.

He also has 12 catches and four stumpings to his name, proving his sharpness and capability behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Anmolpreet Singh (Three innings, 226 runs)

Anmolpreet Singh has batted only thrice this season and he has racked up one fifty and one hundred already. He has scored 226 runs in those three outings and he has taken five catches as well. Anmolpreet will be an extremely useful addition to your SAU vs PUN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chirag Jani (Seven matches, 351 runs, 12 wickets)

Chirag Jani can contribute in both the batting and bowling departments, making him an excellent option for your fantasy outfit. The Saurashtra seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 351 runs and taken 12 wickets with the ball so far in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Markande (Six matches, 17 wickets)

Mayank Markande has been bowling well in this tournament. The leg-spinner has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 20.58.

He has also chipped in with 114 runs in six outings with the bat, making him an effective pick for your SAU vs PUN Dream11 fantasy team.

SAU vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Seven matches, 236 runs, 29 wickets)

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been very effective with both bat and ball in this Ranji season and has been consistent for Saurashtra over the years. The left-arm spinner has taken 29 wickets and has got 236 runs so far in this tournament.

This makes him an extremely viable captaincy option for your SAU vs PUN Dream11 fantasy outfit for this match.

Baltej Singh (Seven matches, 34 wickets)

Baltej Singh is in magnificent bowling form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The Punjab pacer has picked up 34 wickets in seven games and averages 12.85 this season.

He has a bowling strike-rate of 32.8 and has picked up three fifers, making him a serious contender for your fantasy XI's captaincy or vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SAU vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: 236 runs & 29 wickets in seven matches.

Baltej Singh: 34 wickets in seven matches.

Harvik Desai: 516 runs in seven matches.

Anmolpreet Singh: 226 runs in three innings.

Chirag Jani: 351 runs & 12 wickets in seven matches.

SAU vs PUN match expert tips

The bowlers and all-rounders could make a difference in this match and hence, they should be the key members of your SAU vs PUN Dream11 fantasy team. The likes of Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Abhishek Sharma, Baltej Singh and Mayank Markande will be the ones to watch out for.

SAU vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Saurashtra vs Punjab - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Harvik Desai.

Batters: Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera.

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Abhishek Sharma.

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Baltej Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande.

SAU vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Saurashtra vs Punjab - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keepers: Harvik Desai, Prabhsimran Singh.

Batters: Arpit Vasavada, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera.

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande.

