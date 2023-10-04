SAU vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will see Saudi Arabia (SAU) squaring off against Qatar (QAT) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, October 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Saudi Arabia have won all of their last four matches of the tournament. Qatar, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches.

Qatar will give it their all to win the match, but Saudi Arabia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAU vs QAT Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will be played on October 4 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs QAT, Match 10

Date and Time: 4th October 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Maldives and Saudi Arabia, where a total of 154 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

SAU vs QAT Form Guide

SAU - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

QAT - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SAU vs QAT Probable Playing XI

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Hisham Sheikh, Usman Najeeb, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Abdul Manan Ali, Faisal Khan (c), Zeeshan Butt (wk), Abdul Waheed-Baladraf, M K Mustafa, Zain-ul-Abidin

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Adnan Mirza, Himanshu Rathod, Jassim Khan (c), Saqlain Arshad, Uzair Amir Moin, MM Baig, Muhammad Tanveer, MD Yousef, I Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Murad, Bukhari Munchummal

SAU vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Manan

A Manan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Liyanage is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Waheed

F Khan and A Waheed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Tanveer played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Hisham

M Hisham and A Mirza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Waheed is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Murad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Murad and Z Ul Adibin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAU vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hisham

M Hisham will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 486 points in the last four matches.

F Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Khan as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 212 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAU vs QAT, Match 10

A Waheed

M Hisham

F Khan

M Tanveer

M Murad

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Manan

Batters: F Khan, M Tanveer, S Arshad, A Waheed, H Rathod, M Irshad

All-rounders: A Waheed, M Hisham

Bowlers: M Murad, Z Ul Abidin

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Manan

Batters: F Khan, M Tanveer, S Arshad, H Rathod

All-rounders: A Waheed, M Hisham, U Najeeb

Bowlers: M Murad, Z Ul Abidin, B Kumar