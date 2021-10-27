SAU vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Match 7

Saudi Arabia will take on Qatar in the seventh match of the Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia have begun the competition on a strong note and have won back-to-back matches against the Maldives and Kuwait. They will want to carry that same momentum into the remaining fixtures.

Qatar lost their first match against Bahrain by eight wickets, but made a remarkable comeback in the following game against Maldives, beating them by 98 runs.

SAU vs QAT Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU XI

Sajid Imran Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar (c), Imran Yousuf, Zeeshan Butt (wk), Imran Arif, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Usman Khalid, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Zain Ul Abidin

QAT XI

Mohammed Rizlan Iqbar (wk), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Andri Berenger, Iqbal Hussain (c), Muhammad Tanveer, Gayan Buddika, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Murad, Imal Liyanage, Musawar Shah

Match Details

SAU vs QAT, Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Match 7

Date and Time: October 27, 2021, 3:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and assist the batters and bowlers in equal amounts. Swing bowlers might find the conditions favorable in the first part of the game, but spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s SAU vs QAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

MR Iqbar is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

S I Cheema is among the highest scorers in the Saudi Arabia side. He scored 52 runs in the last game and helped his team seal the victory.

All-rounders

I Hassan is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your SAU vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy side.

F Khan is yet another game-changer who has scored plenty of runs. He’s also decent with the ball in hand.

Bowlers

M Nadeem brings a lot of pace with his spell and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAU vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

I Hassan (QAT) – 188 points

F Khan (SAU) – 158 points

I Arif (SAU) – 147 points

M R Iqbar (QAT) – 138 points

M Tanveer (QAT) – 129 points

Important stats for SAU vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

I Hassan: 35 runs and 4 wickets

F Khan: 78 runs and 1 wicket

MR Iqbar: 86 runs

SAU vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Today

SAU vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MR Iqbar, S I Cheema, Z Ibrahim, A Berenger, I Hussain, F Khan, I Arif, M Tanveer, M Nadeem, Z U Abidin, I Ahmad

Captain: I Hussain, Vice-Captain: F Khan

SAU vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MR Iqbar, S I Cheema, Z Ibrahim, A W Ghaffar, I Hussain, F Khan, I Arif, M Tanveer, M Nadeem, Z U Abidin, I Yousaf

Captain: S I Cheema, Vice-Captain: M R Iqbar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar