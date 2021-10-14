SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 3

South Australia (SAU) will lock horns with Queensland (QUN) in the third match of the Sheffield Shield at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

South Australia drew their last Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Queensland also played out a high-scoring draw against Tasmania at the Karen Rolton Oval last week. They are currently placed in third spot in the Sheffield Shield standings.

SAU vs QUN Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU XI

Travis Head (C), Jake Carder, Alex Carey (WK), Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Henry Hunt, Nathan McAndrew, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall.

QUN XI

Usman Khawaja (C), James Bazley, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Joe Burns, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Jack Wildermuth.

Match Details

SAU vs QUN, Match 3, Sheffield Shield

Date and Time: 15th-18th October 2021, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is a batting paradise where the batters will get full value for their shots. The spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The pacers, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 385 runs.

Today’s SAU vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey: Carey is a quality batter who can play a big knock in the upcoming match. He scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 82.22 in the last Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia.

Batters

Travis Head: Head was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match, smashing 163 runs at a strike rate of 75.81. He also took a wicket and is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bryce Street: Street was sensational in the last match against Tasmania, scoring 143 runs. He could play a big knock in the upcoming Sheffield Shield match as well.

All-rounders

Marnus Labuschagne: Labuschagne is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He scored 32 runs at a strike rate of close to 111 in the last match.

Jack Wildermuth: Wildermuth can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball against South Australia. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew: McAndrew was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the last Sheffield Shieldmatch. He was unbeaten on 65 runs while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 2.12.

Lloyd Pope: Pope bowled pretty well in the last match against Western Australia, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.75. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction team

Travis Head (SAU) - 215 points

Bryce Street (QUN) - 191 points

Nathan McAndrew (SAU) - 148 points

Jake Carder (SAU) - 145 points

Lloyd Pope (SAU) - 134 points

Important Stats for SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction team

Travis Head: 163 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 75.81 and ER - 2.81

Bryce Street: 143 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 42.81 and ER - 6.33

Nathan McAndrew: 65 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 81.25 and ER - 2.12

Lloyd Pope: 12 runs and 7 wickets in 1 match; SR - 24.48 and ER - 5.75

Matthew Kuhnemann: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.74

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Today (Sheffield Shield)

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Worrall, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Travis Head.

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-captain: Usman Khawaja.

Edited by Samya Majumdar