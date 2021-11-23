SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22, Match 13

Match 13 of the Sheffield Shield will see Queensland (QUN) take on South Australia (SAU) at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

South Australia have done well this season with captain Travis Head scoring runs for fun alongside the likes of Alex Carey and Henry Hunt. However, they face a brilliant Queensland outfit who have rarely put a foot wrong in this season. Boasting the likes of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, Queensland will head into the game as the clear favorites. But with home conditions favoring South Australia, a cracking match beckons in Adelaide.

SAU vs QUN Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU XI

Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Jake Carder, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Harry Nielsen, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nick Winter, Daniel Worrall and Lloyd Pope

QUN XI

Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee and Matt Kuhnemann

Match Details

SAU vs QUN, Sheffield Shield, Match 13

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A flat track beckons at the Karen Rolton Oval with little help on offer for the bowlers. There is not much swing available off the surface for the pacers, who will have to be spot on with their lines and lengths. The spinners might get some turn and will play a big role in this match. Given the batting-friendly conditions on offer, both teams will look to bat first and put up a big first innings total in this fixture.

Today’s SAU vs QUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jimmy Peirson: Jimmy Peirson has been a consistent performer for Queensland despite batting lower down the order. His experience and handy glovework behind the stumps make him an invaluable addition to your SAU vs QUN Dream11 fantasy team. But Alex Carey, his counterpart, isn't a bad pick himself.

Batter

Travis Head: Travis Head has been in supreme form with the bat, with his performances for South Australia earning him a recall to the Australian national side as well. His form and knowledge of the local conditions makes him a must-have in your SAU vs QUN Dream11 fantasy team alongside Usman Khawaja, who will also be keen to continue his fine form in the competition.

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus Labuschagne is undoubtedly one of the best batters in world cricket in this format. His ability to convert starts into big ones and also chip in with his leg-spin makes him one to watch out for in this game in Adelaide.

Bowler

Daniel Worrall: Daniel Worrall's ability to swing the ball both ways and at a decent pace has earned him quite a few wickets in his competition already. Although the conditions aren't expected to be bowler-friendly by any means, Worrall's experience should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction team

Usman Khawaja (QUN)

Travis Head (SAU)

Henry Hunt (SAU)

Important stats for SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction team

Henry Hunt - 340 runs in 4 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 56.67

Usman Khawaja - 404 runs in 4 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 67.33

Mark Steketee - 18 wickets in 3 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 15.72

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Today (Sheffield Shield)

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Peirson, A Carey, U Khawaja, T Head, H Hunt, J Burns, M Labuschagne, M Steketee, D Worrall, M Kuhnemann and L Pope

Captain: M Labuschagne. Vice-captain: T Head

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Street, A Carey, U Khawaja, T Head, H Hunt, M Renshaw, M Labuschagne, M Steketee, D Worrall, M Kuhnemann and N McAndrew

Captain: T Head. Vice-captain: U Khawaja

Edited by Samya Majumdar

