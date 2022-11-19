SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 13

South Australia (SAU) will take on Queensland (QUN) in the 13th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 on Sunday, November 20.

The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction for today's Sheffield Shield 2022-23 game.

Queensland defeated Victoria by seven wickets for their second win of the tournament. Meanwhile, South Australia have struggled due to the absence of some key players, and as a result, they are yet to win a game in the tournament.

Hence, Queensland will be confident heading into the Sunday clash with a team lying at the bottom of the points table.

SAU vs QUN, Match Details

The 13th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between South Australia and Queensland will be played on November 20 at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 5:30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAU vs QUN, Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Date & Time: November 20, 2022, 5:30 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide

SAU vs QUN, Pitch Report

The pitch in Adelaide is expected to be sporting, so batters and bowlers should receive fairly equal assistance. Swing bowlers might well find the conditions favorable early in the game, but batters should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat easily as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by teams batting first: N/A

Matches won by teams bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: 229

Average 2nd innings score: 201

SAU vs QUN Probable Playing XIs

South Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns.

South Australia Probable Playing XI

Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt (c), Nathan McSweeney, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen (wk), Nathan MCAndrew, Benjamin Manenti, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway

Queensland injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Queensland Probable Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c), Sam Heazlett, Sam Truloff, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Today’s SAU vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jimmy Peirson (185 runs in 4 matches)

Peirson has looked impressive in the competition so far, having scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25, with a highest score of 123 runs. He is expected to have another strong performance in today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Matt Renshaw (255 runs in 4 matches, Average: 63.75)

Renshaw has been brilliant with the bat in this tournament, having amassed 255 runs at a strike rate of 44.04 and an average of 63.75 in four games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-haves in your SAU vs QUN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (235 runs & 23 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 12.35)

The experienced all-rounder has 23 wickets and has been fabulous with the bat, scoring 235 runs at an average of 47.00 in four games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Wes Agar (15 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 30.33)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Agar has picked up 15 wickets in four games at an average of 30.33 to become his side's leading wicket-taker this season.

SAU vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Usman Khawaja

Usman is a fabulous batter asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 203 runs at an average of 40.60 in four games and could be a strong candidate for the captaincy.

Mark Steketee

Steketee bowls with a lot of pace and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has grabbed 23 wickets at an average of 13.87 in four games. That makes him a good option for vice-captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for SAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Henry Hunt 273 runs in 4 games Usman Khawaja 203 runs in 4 games Mitchell Swepson 8 wickets in 3 games Jordan Buckingham 12 wickets in 4 games Wes Agar 15 wickets in 4 games

SAU vs QUN match expert tips, Match 13th

Michael Neser is a phenomenal all-rounder and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He is expected to play responsibly as he is having a great season with both the bat and the ball.

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team, 13th match, Head-To-Head League

SAU vs QUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Usman Khawaja (vc), Joe Burns, Jake Weatherland, Henry Hunt

All-Rounders: N McSweeney, Michael Neser (c).

Bowlers: Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Ben Manenti, Mark Steketee

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team, 13th match, Grand League

SAU vs QUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Usman Khawaja (vc), Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw (vc), Henry Hunt

All-Rounders: N McSweeney, Michael Neser (c).

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Wes Agar, Ben Manenti, Ben Dogget

