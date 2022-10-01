SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Irani Cup 2022

The Irani Cup 2022 will see Saurashtra (SAU) take on the Rest of India (ROI) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the SAU vs ROI Dream11 prediction.

After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Irani Cup is back with Saurashtra taking on the Rest of India, who have a strong squad with the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan in their ranks. However, Saurashtra also boast a decent roster with a good blend of youth and experience. They will bank on the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat to deliver the goods. With both teams eyeing a historic win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Rajkot.

SAU vs ROI Match Details, Irani Cup 2022

The Irani Cup 2022 has Saurashtra (SAU) taking on the Rest of India (ROI) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs ROI, Irani Cup 2022, Final

Date and Time: 1st October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SAU vs ROI Pitch Report

The pitch in Rajkot is expected to be spin-friendly, with over 75 percent of the wickets in the previous game being accounted for by spinners. While the average first and second innings total reads 593 and 335, spin should come into play as the match progresses. Batting first should be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 593

2nd-innings score: 335

3rd-innings score: 228

4th-innings score: 172

SAU vs ROI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Saurashtra injury/team news

No injury concerns for Saurashtra.

Saurashtra probable playing 11

Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Dharmendra Jadeja, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya and Parth Bhui.

Rest of India injury/team news

No injury concerns for ROI.

Rest of India probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Yash Dhull, Hanuma Vihari (c), Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Umran Malik, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Kuldeep Sen.

SAU vs ROI Dream11 match top picks, Irani Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KS Bharat (81 matches, 4386 runs, Average: 37.48)

KS Bharat has been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit, averaging 37.48 with the bat. Bharat scored 97 runs across two innings against New Zealand A. With his ability against spin, Bharat should get the nod as the top wicketkeeper pick in your SAU vs ROI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sarfaraz Khan (2 matches, 315 runs, Average: 105.00)

Sarfaraz Khan has been utterly sensational in the longest format, scoring a hundred in the Duleep Trophy final. He also impressed in the Ranji Trophy and against New Zealand A in a middle-order role. With Sarfaraz capable of scoring big runs at an alarming rate, he is a must-have in your SAU vs ROI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chirag Jani (3 Ranji Trophy matches, 453 runs)

Chirag Jani had a good Ranji Trophy season, scoring 453 runs for Saurashtra. He also made the cut for the West Zone side in the Duleep Trophy, but could not score many runs in his only outing against North East Zone. Given his ability with the bat and his handy medium-pace, Jani is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

R Sai Kishore (2 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 20.06)

R Sai Kishore was the top wicketkeeper in the Duleep Trophy, picking up 17 wickets in two matches for South Zone. The left-arm spinner is known to use his height to good effect. Given the conditions that should be on offer in Rajkot, Kishore is another good choice for your SAU vs ROI Dream11 prediction team.

SAU vs ROI match captain and vice-captain choices

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara is a proven performer in red-ball cricket and comes into this game on the back of good form. He scored 1094 runs in eight County Championship matches, averaging 109.40. With his record in Rajkot also being decent, he is a good captaincy option for your SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction team.

R Sai Kishore

R Sai Kishore was the highest wicket-taker in the Duleep Trophy, using the conditions and his height to good effect. With Kishore being a good batter as well, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain selection in your SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SAU vs ROI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Hanuma Vihari 160 runs in 2 matches Sarfaraz Khan 161 runs in 1 match Dharmendra Jadeja 19 wickets in 3 matches Jaydev Unadkat 13 wickets in 2 matches R Sai Kishore 17 wickets in 2 matches

SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Irani Cup 2022

Spin is likely to play a major role in Rajkot. While spinners should make for good selections, Hanuma Vihari is one to watch out for. He has a good record against spin and has some international experience to fall back on as well. If he were to get going early on, Vihari would be a fine pick for your SAU vs ROI Dream11 prediction team.

SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, KS Bharat

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Hanuma Vihari

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendra Jadeja, R Sai Kishore (vc), Arzan Nagwaswalla

SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SAU vs ROI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Sarfaraz Khan (c), Priyank Panchal

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Hanuma Vihari, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendra Jadeja (vc), R Sai Kishore, Kuldeep Sen

