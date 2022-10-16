SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 4

South Australia (SAU) will lock horns with Tasmania (TAS) in the fourth match of the Sheffield Shield at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

South Australia are fourth in the points table. They drew their last match against Victoria. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility in this upcoming match.

Tasmania, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performance in the last match against Queensland where they lost by an innings and 172 runs. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

SAU vs TAS Match Details

The fourth match of the Sheffield Shield will be played on October 16th at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to take place at 05:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAU vs TAS, Sheffield Shield, Match 4

Date and Time: 16th October, 2022, 05:30 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

SAU vs TAS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has been in favour of the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Batting should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last couple of matches played at the venue being 385 runs.

Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 212

Average second innings score: 315

SAU vs TAS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Australia: D-W-D-D-L

Tasmania CC: L-W-L-L-W

SAU vs TAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing 11: Travis Head (C), Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (WK), Henry Hunt, Jake Carder, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, David Grant, Ben Manenti, Jordan Buckingham

TAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAS Probable Playing 11: Jordan Silk (C), Beau Webster, Tim Paine (WK), Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicket-keeper pick

Tim Paine (1 match, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 48.61)

Former Australian Skipper, Paine is a quality player who is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He scored 35 runs in the match against Queensland.

Top Batter pick

Henry Hunt (1 match, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 27.32)

Henry was the leading run-scorer for his side in the last match with 100 runs. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Top All-rounder pick

Travis Head (1 match, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 54.66)

Travis Head is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Sunday. He scored 82 runs at a strike rate of close to 55 in the last match against Victoria.

Top Bowler pick

Jordan Buckingham (1 match, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.95)

Buckingham bowled exceptionally well in the last match against Victoria wherein he scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 2.95. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

SAU vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Carey

The wicket-keeper batter was in decent form with the bat in the last match wherein he scored 72 runs in two innings. He could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Peter Siddle

Siddle was in decent form with both the bat and ball in the last match against Queensland wherein he scored 18 runs and picked up a wicket. He will be looking forward to making a huge impact in this upcoming match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Henry Hunt 100 runs in 1 match Jordan Buckingham 7 wickets in 1 match Riley Meredith 5 wickets in 1 match Wes Agar 38 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match Jarrod Freeman 44 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match

SAU vs TAS match expert tips

Wes Agar

Wes Agar could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.01 and also scored 38 runs in the last match against Victoria.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SAU vs TAS match, click here!

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey, Ben McDermott

Batters: Jordan Silk, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt

All-rounders: Travis Head, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Wes Agar, Ben Manenti

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Tim Paine, Alex Carey

Batters: Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Travis Head, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Nathan McAndrew, Riley Meredith, Jordan Buckingham

Poll : 0 votes