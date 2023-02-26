SAU vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup, Match 4

Saudi Arabia (SAU) will face off against Thailand (PES) in the 4th match of the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup. The match will be played on Monday (February 27) at 8:00 AM IST.

Before the match starts, here is all you need to know about the SAU vs TL Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

Both the teams will be playing their first matches in the tournament. Saudi Arabia and Thailand will be looking to get off to a winning start and thus an exciting contest can be expected.

SAU vs TL Match Details

The fourth match of the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup will be played on February 27 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok at 8.00 AM IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SAU vs TL, ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

SAU vs TL Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting. But with the progress of the match, the bowlers might come into play. A close contest between the bat and the ball could be expected.

SAU vs TL Probable Playing XIs for today's match

SAU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

SAU Probable Playing XI

H Ghafoor, Abdul Waheed-Baladraf, Saad Khan-II, W Ul-Hassan, A Wahid, Z Muhammad, Mohammad Hisham Shaikh, Z Ul Abidin, I Ahmad, I Yousaf, and Atif-Ur-Rehman.

TL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

TL Probable Playing XI

P Suanchai, C Chatpaisan, A Yadav, D Jacobs, Naveed Pathan, J Coetzee, R Raina, S Desungoen, C Pengkumta, V Singh, and N Senamontree.

SAU vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Suanchai

P Suanchai bats in the top-order and can be very good behind the stumps. Suanchai is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Abdul Waheed-Baladraf

Baladraf bats in the top-order and has the ability to build an innings. He is a steady batter and that makes him the best pick from the batters category for the match.

All-rounder

Jandre Coetzee

Jandre Coetzee is an impactful all-rounder. He can play match-winning roles in both the innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Ishtiaq Ahmad

Ishtiaq Ahmad is a good bowler with the new ball and is also effective in the death phase. Ahmad will be a very crucial pick of the match.

SAU vs TL Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Jandre Coetzee

Jandre Coetzee has the ability to win the match for hjis team with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable points in both the innings and hence will be a very good pick as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Abdul Wahid

Abdul Wahid is a very effective all-rounder. He can be useful for the team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for SAU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abdul Wahid

Jandre Coetzee

Ishtiaq Ahmed

Abdul Waheed-Baladraf

P Suanchai

SAU vs TL match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting but will slow down as the match progresses. Top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

SAU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: P Suanchai, H Ghafoor

Batters: C Chatpaisan, Abdul Waheed-Baladraf, A Yadav

All-rounders: Jandre Coetzee, A Wahid, Z Muhammad

Bowlers: C Pengkumta, I Yousaf, I Ahmad

