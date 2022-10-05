SAU vs VIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Sheffield Shield, Round 1 Match

South Australia (SAU) will take on Victoria (VIC) in the round 1 match of the Australia Sheffield Shield at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Thursday, October 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs VIC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

South Australia finished last season in sixth place, having won just one out of their eight matches played. They will be looking to better their records this time around.

Meanwhile, Victoria finished third last season, having won three out of their seven matches played. They drew against Western Australia in the final of the 2021/22 Sheffield Shield.

SAU vs VIC Match Details

The round 1 match of the Australia Sheffield Shield will be played on October 6 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to take place at 5:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs VIC, Australia Sheffield Shield, Round 1 Match

Date and Time: October 6, 2022, 5:30 am IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

SAU vs VIC Pitch Report

Karen Rolton Oval is a batting-friendly one, with something in it for the pacers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers while the batters can target the spinners to score later in the innings.

Three of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 394

Average second-innings score: 314

SAU vs VIC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Australia: W-D-D-L-D

Victoria: D-L-W-D-D

SAU vs VIC probable playing 11s for today’s match

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing 11

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Jake Carder, Alex Carey (WK), Harry Conway, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Weatherald.

VIC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VIC Probable Playing 11

Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Scott Boland, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Mattew Short, Will Sutherland.

SAU vs VIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Alex Carey (6 matches, 179 runs, Strike Rate: 63.36)

Carey scored 179 runs at a strike rate of 63.36 in six matches last season. He could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Thursday.

Top Batter pick

Marcus Harris (4 matches, 322 runs, Strike Rate: 38.79)

Harris was instrumental for Victoria last season where he accumulated 322 runs at a strike rate of 38.79 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Matthew Short (7 matches, 306 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 45.67 and Economy Rate: 3.08)

Short can help you earn some valuable fantasy points on Thursday. He scored 306 runs while picking up 12 wickets in seven matches last season.

Top Bowler pick

Scott Boland (5 matches, 26 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.03)

Boland was the leading wicket-taker for Victoria last season with 26 wickets at an economy rate of 2.03 in five matches.

SAU vs VIC match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Head should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Thursday as he can fetch you some valuable points from both ends. He scored 440 runs and also picked up five wickets in six matches last season.

Will Sutherland

Sutherland will lead Victoria's bowling lineup on Thursday. He struck 24 wickets at an economy rate of 2.60 in seven matches last season while also scoring 85 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SAU vs VIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Alex Carey 179 runs in 6 matches Marcus Harris 322 runs in 4 matches Travis Head 440 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches Will Sutherland 85 runs and 24 wickets in 7 matches Scott Boland 26 wickets in 5 matches

SAU vs VIC match expert tips

Travis Head could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SAU vs VIC match, click here!

SAU vs VIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Round 1 Match, Head to Head League

SAU vs VIC Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

SAU vs VIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey

Batters: Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Henry Hunt

All-rounders: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Wes Agar, Ben Manenti

SAU vs VIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Round 1 Match, Grand League

SAU vs VIC Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

SAU vs VIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt

All-rounders: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Harry Conway, Scott Boland, Wes Agar

