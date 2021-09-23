SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 1

Match 1 of the Sheffield Shield has South Australia (SAU) taking on Western Australia (WAUat the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

After a dominant performance in the ODD format earlier in the week, Western Australia will look to translate the same form into the longer format. But they face a strong South Australia side who boast an exciting bowling attack capable of using the conditions well. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their Sheffield Shield campaign, an exciting contest beckons in Adelaide.

SAU vs WAU Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU XI

Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Jake Carder, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Sam Kerber, Lloyd Pope, Wes Agar, Daniel Worrall, Nathan McAndrew and Nick Winter

WAU XI

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Josh Philippe, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Cameron Gannon and Jhye Richardson

Match Details

SAU vs WAU, Match 1

Date and Time: September 24, 2021, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, South Australia

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track is expected at the Karen Rolton Oval, there should be enough swing and bounce on offer to keep the bowlers interested. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before unfurling their attacking prowess. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play, making runscoring difficult. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s SAU vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey: Alex Carey had a productive outing in the Australian One-Day Cup game earlier in the week as he scored a splendid hundred. Although this is a different format, he would be keen to translate the same form for the South Australians.

Batsman

Shaun Marsh: Shaun Marsh is one of the most experienced players in the competition, with his ability to score big runs being key. Given his returns in previous editions, Marsh is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Cameron Green: Cameron Green was the talk of the town last time around as he topped the runscoring charts. He provides fantasy points with both the bat and ball, making him a must-have in your SAU vs WAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Daniel Worrall: Daniel Worrall has been South Australia's best bowler over the last few seasons, with his knack for picking up wickets with the new ball being highly valued. With the conditions playing into his hands, Worrall should have a good game with the ball in hand.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Alex Carey (SAU)

Cameron Green (WAU)

Shaun Marsh (WAU)

Important Stats for SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Cameron Green: 922 runs in 8 Sheffield Shield 2020-21 matches

Travis Head: 893 runs in 7 Sheffield Shield 2020-21 matches

Cameron Gannon: 24 wickets in 8 Sheffield Shield 2020-21 matches

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Today (Sheffield Shield)

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Sam Kerber, Cameron Gannon, Daniel Worrall, Matt Kelly and Nick Winter

Captain: Shaun Marsh. Vice-captain: Travis Head

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Sam Kerber, Cameron Gannon, Daniel Worrall, Matt Kelly and Lloyd Pope

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-captain: Cameron Green

Edited by Samya Majumdar