SAU vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield Game - Oct 10th, 2020

Domestic cricket in Australia resumes this Saturday with Western Australia taking on South Australia at the Karen Rolton Oval in the Sheffield Shield.

Both teams have new-look sides with some key personnel missing. South Australia have a relatively youthful side in their midst this season. With the likes of Travis Head and Callum Ferguson providing much-needed experience in the top order, the South Australians would love to start their campaign with a win.

However, their opponents Western Australia have players with international experience in Shaun Marsh and Cameron Bancroft. Although their bowling attack lacks star power, the duo of Matt Kelly and David Moody could be key to their fortunes in this game.

Both teams look fairly evenly matched on paper although Western Australia start as the marginal favourites owing to their superior experience in their ranks. However, with home conditions levelling the playing field for South Australia, we should be for a great game of cricket at the Karen Rolton Oval.

Squads to choose from:

South Australia

Travis Head, Wes Agar, Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Callum Ferguson, Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Luke Robins, Chadd Sayers, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald and Nick Winter.

Western Australia

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner and Sam Whiteman.

Predicted Playing-11:

South Australia

Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (C), Tom Cooper, Harry Nielsen (WK), Cameron Valente, Lloyd Pope, Chadd Sayers, Wes Agar and Nick Winter.

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Josh Inglis (WK), Aaron Hardie, Matt Kelly, David Moody and Joel Paris.

Match Details

Match: South Australia vs Western Australia.

Date: 10th October 2020 (at 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

Not many Sheffield Shield matches have been played at the Karen Rolton Oval. However, the pitch should be helpful for the bowlers with extra bounce and pace on offer.

As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play, but batting should be relatively easier in the early part of the match. Both teams will look to bat first after winning the toss and make good use of the conditions up front in what should be a competitive game of cricket.

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Travis Head, David Moody, Matt Kelly, Chadd Sayers and Wes Agar.

Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Travis Head.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Nielsen, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Chadd Sayers and Wes Agar.

Captain: Travis Head, Vice-Captain: Cameron Green.