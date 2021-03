SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Match – March 14th, 2021

Saurashtra Women will take on Bengal Women in a Group B match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in Rajkot.

Saurashtra Women are coming off a loss against Haryana Women in their last Women’s Senior One Day Trophy game. Their batting failed to get going, and their bowlers lacked discipline. Saurashtra Women ended up losing the Women’s Senior One Day game by eight wickets and will like to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Bengal Women also lost their previous Women’s Senior One Day encounter against Railways Women, doing so by 67 runs. Parna Prabir Paul was the highest scorer for the side in that Women’s Senior One Day game.

Both the teams will look to open their accounts in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy with a win.

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy: Squads to choose from

Saurashtra Women

Jayshree Jadeja, Riddhi Ruparel (wk), Pooja Nimavat, Mridula Jadeja (c), Reena Savasadiya, Reena Dabhi, Megha Tanna, Neha Chavda, Dharani Thappetla, Puja Modhwadiya, Nirali Oza, Hira Modhwadiya, Hiral Rathod, Krishna Anovadiya, Sarasvati Kanojiya, Muskhan Malek, Meghna Jambucha, Mital Gujarati, Reena Mota, Sujan Sama.

Bengal Women

Mita Paul, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Rumeli Dhar (c), Prativa Rana, Parna Prabir Paul (wk), Dipa Das, Mamta Kisku, Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Gayatri Shiba Padamal, Kashish Agrawal, Rukmoni Roy, Sushmita Ganguly, Richa Gosh, Titas Sadhu, Ankita Chakraborty, Aparna Mondal, Saika Ishaque, Bristi Maji, Tithi Das, Dhara Gujjar, Nisha Maji, Paramita Roy, Shreya Khara, Sukanya Parida, Rupa Dutta.

Predicted Playing 11s

Saurashtra Women

Jayshree Jadeja, Riddhi Ruparel (wk), Pooja Nimavat, Mridula Jadeja (c), Reena Savasadiya, Reena Dabhi, Megha Tanna, Neha Chavda, Dharani Thappetla, Puja Modhwadiya, Nirali Oza.

Bengal Women

Mita Paul, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Rumeli Dhar (c), Prativa Rana, Parna Prabir Paul (wk), Dipa Das, Mamta Kisku, Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Gayatri Shiba Padamal.

Match Details

Match: Saurashtra Women vs Bengal Women, Group B match.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Date and Time: 14th March, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one, and an even contest between bat and ball can be expected. The side winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Saurashtra Women vs Bengal Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions Women's One Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Riddhi Ruparel, Prativa Rana, Paramita Roy, Reena Savasadiya, Rumeli Dhar, Mridulakumari Jadeja, Jayshree Jadeja, Mita Paul, Pooja Nimavat, Reena Dabhi, Nirali Oza.

Captain: Riddhi Ruparel. Vice-Captain: Paramita Roy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Riddhi Ruparel, Ankita Chakraborty, Prativa Rana, Paramita Roy, Reena Savasadiya, Rumeli Dhar, Mridulakumari Jadeja, Jayshree Jadeja, Mita Paul, Pooja Nimavat, Reena Dabhi, Nirali Oza.

Captain: Jayshree Jadeja. Vice-Captain: Rumeli Dhar.