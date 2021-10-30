SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy match - October 31st, 2021

Saurashtra Women lock horns against Baroda Women in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The VCA Stadium in Nagpur will host this exciting contest.

Saurashtra Women did not have a good outing in the previous edition of the tournament. They managed to win only a single game out of five and failed to qualify for the next round. They need to be at their best to turn the tables around this time.

Baroda women, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group D. They have won four of the five games played. Everyone stepped up for them last year and will be hoping to do the same this year.

Ahead of the clash between Saurashtra Women and Baroda Women, we have a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Neha Chavda

Neha Chavda represents Saurashtra Women on the domestic circuit. The leg-break bowler impressed everyone last season. She finished as the highest wicket-taker for Saurashtra in last year’s tournament with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.60.

In their game against the Railways, Chavda registered figures of 4/54, breaking the back of the Railways batting lineup. She will play a major role for Saurashtra this season.

#2 Palak Patel

The right-handed opening batter from Baroda was impressive in the previous edition of the tournament. She finished as the highest run-scorer for Baroda, scoring 155 runs at an average of 31.

Patel gave Baroda good starts throughout the tournament last season and will look to step up in the upcoming Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

#1 Amrita Joesph

Amrita Joseph is a right-handed batter, representing Baroda in the domestic circuit. The middle-order batter scored 148 runs in five games at an average of 37. She was the second-highest run-scorer for Baroda in last year’s Senior One Day League Trophy.

Joseph smashed fifties against Kerala and Punjab and played a vital role in Baroda’s wins in the competition. She will be eager to contribute to the team’s success in the coming weeks.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar