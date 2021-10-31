SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy Match

Saurashtra Women (SAU-W) will lock horns with the Baroda Women (BRD-W) in a Women's Senior One Day Trophy Round III Elite Group E fixture at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Sunday.

Saurashtra Women finished fifth in Elite Group C with four wins from their eight games last season. Baroda Women, on the other hand, managed to pick up three wins from their eight games to finish fifth in Elite Group A. Both teams will be kicking off their Women's Senior One Day Trophy campaign with this game and will be hoping to do so on a winning note.

SAU-W vs BRD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU-W XI

Sarasvati Kanojiya, Reena Savasadiya, Jayshree Jadeja, Pooja Nimavat, Meghna Jambucha, Neha Chavda, Muskan Malek, Reena Dabhi, Mital Gujarati, Riddhi Ruparel (WK), Mridulakumari Jadeja.

BRD-W XI

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel, Radha Yadav, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Jenita John Fernandes (WK), Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Richa Ajay Patel, Dhurvi Mukeshbhai Patel, Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel.

Match Details

SAU-W vs BRD-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: 31st October 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground generally favors batters. While the pacers will have to toil hard to get something off the pitch, the spinners might get some help in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing sides.

Today’s SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Riddhi Ruparel: Ruparel scored 81 runs in five matches last season. She can prove to be a great differential pick for this game.

Batters

Mridulakumari Jadeja: Jadeja could play a crucial knock on Sunday, having scored 125 runs in four matches last season.

Amrita Stalin Joseph: Joseph was the top-scorer for Baroda Women last season, scoring 148 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 56.70. She is expected to continue her good form in the current campaign as well.

All-rounders

Neha Chavda: Chavda can provide you with some valuable points with her all-round brilliance. She scored 45 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in five matches last season.

Tarannumbanu Pathan: Pathan was sensational last season, scoring 82 runs in addition to picking up six wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel: Patel is an economical bowler from Baroda Women. She scalped six wickets in three matches at an economy of 3.04 last season.

Nirali Oza: Oza could trouble the batters in Sunday's match. She picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.62 in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 prediction team

Amrita Stalin Joseph (BRD-W)

Mridulakumari Jadeja (SAU-W)

Tarannumbanu Pathan (BRD-W)

Neha Chavda (SAU-W)

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel (BRD-W)

Important Stats for SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 prediction team

Amrita Stalin Joseph: 148 runs in 5 matches; SR - 56.70

Mridulakumari Jadeja: 125 runs in 4 matches; SR - 42.08

Tarannumbanu Pathan: 82 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 56.55 and ER - 3.44

Neha Chavda: 45 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 43.68 and ER - 3.74

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.04

SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Senior One Day Trophy)

SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Riddhi Ruparel, Mridulakumari Jadeja, Pooja Nimavat, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Neha Chavda, Reena Dabhi, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Radha Yadav, Nirali Oza, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel.

Captain: Pooja Nimavat. Vice-captain: Tarannumbanu Pathan.

SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jenita John Fernandes, Jayshree Jadeja, Pooja Nimavat, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Neha Chavda, Reena Dabhi, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Radha Yadav, Nirali Oza, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel.

Captain: Reena Dabhi. Vice-captain: Tarannumbanu Pathan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar