SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 42

South Australia Women (SAU-W) will take on Queensland Women (QUN-W) in the 42nd match of the Australia Women's ODD at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 42.

South Australia Women have won eight of their 11 games, with bowling being their strongest suit thus far, and they will be in command once more.

Queensland Women, too, are having a good season, winning seven of their 11 games to rank third in the points table. They will, however, be under psychological pressure after losing their previous match by 92 runs earlier this season.

SAU-W vs QUN-W Match Details, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Australia Women's ODD will be played on February 19 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to take place at 05.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU-W vs QUN-W, Australia Women's ODD, Match 42

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 05.00 am IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SAU-W vs QUN-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is expected to be sporting, so batters and bowlers should receive fairly equal assistance. Swing bowlers might well find the conditions favorable early in the game, but batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat easily as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 262

Average second innings score: 245

SAU-W vs QUN-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Australia Women: L-L-W-W-W

Queensland Women: W-W-L-L-W

SAU-W vs QUN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Australia Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South Australia Women Probable Playing 11

Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Annie O'Neil, Jemma Barsby (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kate Peterson, Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe

Queensland Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Queensland Women Probable Playing 11

Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Sienna Ginger, Laura Harris (c), Ruth Johnston, Courtney Sippel, Caitlin Mair (wk), Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons

Today's SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josie Dooley (339 runs in 10 matches)

Josie Dooley has looked impressive in the competition so far, having scored 339 runs at an average of 42.75, with a highest score of 93 runs. She is expected to have another strong performance in today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Kimmince (361 runs in 11 matches)

Laura Kimmince has been brilliant with the bat in this tournament, having amassed 361 runs at a strike rate of 87.04 in 11 games. Given her current form, she is one of the must-haves in your SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Courtney Webb (484 runs in 11 matches, Average: 53.77)

The talented batting all-rounder has been fabulous with the bat, scoring 484 runs at an average of 53.77 in 11 games. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Jemma Barsby (16 wickets in 11 matches, Average: 25.75)

Barsby has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. She has scalped 16 wickets in 11 games at an average of 25.75 to become her side's second-leading wicket-taker this season.

SAU-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Emma De Broughe

Broughe is a fabulous batter who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. She has scored 416 runs at an average of 37.81in 11 games and could be a strong candidate for the captaincy.

Nicola Hancock

Hancock bowls with a lot of pace and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 29.63 in 11 games. That makes her a good option for vice-captaincy of your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Kate Peterson

Courtney Sippel

Caitlin Mair

Grace Parsons

SAU-W vs QUN-W match expert tips, Match 42nd

Georgia Voll is a phenomenal all-rounder and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She is expected to play responsibly as she is having a great season with both the bat and the ball. She has scored 374 runs at an average of 34.00 in 11 games.

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 42, Head-to-Head League

SAU-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: J Dooley

Batters: Laura Kimmince, G Voll, E De Brough, M Penna

All-rounders: C Knott, C Webb

Bowlers: Jamie Barsby, Amanda Wellington, C Sippel, K Peterson

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 42, Grand League

SAU-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: J Dooley

Batters: Laura Kimmince, G Voll, E De Brough, M Penna, B Patterson

All-rounders: C Knott, C Webb

Bowlers: Jamie Barsby, Amanda Wellington, Nicola Hancock, K Peterson

