SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

South Africa Emerging Women will lock horns with Thailand Women in the 2nd match of Unofficial One-Day International Series. It will be played on 7th September at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

South Africa Emerging Women are fresh off a 5-0 series victory over Zimbabwe Women and did well to win the the first match against the Thai Women. The team managed to put up a decent total of 192 runs on the scoreboard and won the game by 45 runs.

Speaking of their opponents, Thailand Women were capable of bowling out the African Women in the first innings. However, they failed to chase the target which led to a 1-0 lead for their rivals. They will now be eyeing a chance to level the series with a win in this game.

SAW-E vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

South Africa Emerging Women

Andrie Steyn (C), Nicole de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Faye Tunnicliffe, Saarah Smith, Tebogo Macheke (WK), Delmo Tucker, Leah Jones, Khayakazi Mathe, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti

Thailand Women

Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Konacharoenkai (WK), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiraung, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleporn Laomi, Phannita Maya

Match Details

SAW-E vs TL-W, 2nd Unofficial One-Day International

Date and Time: 7th September, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

According to our analysis after the very first match which was played on this ground, we can tell that Senwes Park is a balanced pitch for the batsman as well as for the bowlers. The two teams scored a total of 339 runs, whilst all 20 wickets fell on the day.

The team winning the toss will most likely choose to bowl first and chase down the total.

Today’s SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nannapat Konacharoenkai: She is a safe choice for the wicket-keeper in this contest. The Thai Women keeper was good with the bat in the last game and will look to continue the performance into this one

Batsmen

Faye Tunnicliffe: Faye is an excellent batsman from the African side. In the last match, she scored slowly with 65 runs in 86 balls but will be looking forward to batting more efficiently in this match.

Nattakan Chantam: Nattakan is an opening batsman for the Thailand Women. She scored 34 runs with a strike rate of 52 in the previous encounter.

All-rounders

Nattaya Boochatham: Nattaya will be the best all-rounder and captain option from the Thailand. She performs well in both the batting as well as the bowling department.

She took a 5 wicket haul in the last meeting with an excellent economy of 2.9 in 7.1 overs.

Delmi Tucker: Delmi is a decent all-rounder from South Africa Women. In the last match, she scored 25 runs and also picked up 2 wickets and will be hoping to do better in this match.

Bowlers

Onnicha Kamchomphu: Onnicha is a great option for bowlers from the Thailand squad. She also picked up a 3 wicket haul in 9 overs with a good economic rate.

Khayakazi Mathe: Mathe is also a good option from the Africans for the bowling section. She picked up 3 wickets in 7 overs with an economy rate of 5 runs per over.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Nattaya Boochatham- 185 points

Delmi Tucker- 112 points

Onnicha Kamchomphu- 104 points

Khayakazi Mathe- 89 points

Faye Tunnicliffe- 87 points

Important stats for SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Delmi Tucker - 25 runs, 2 wickets

Onnicha Kamchomphu - 3 wickets

Naruemol Chaiwai - 34 runs

Faye Tunnicliffe - 65 runs

Nattaya Boochatham - 5 wickets

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nannapat Konacharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sarah Smith, Nattaya Boochatham, Delmi Tucker, Leah Jones, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Khayakazi Mathe, Jane Winster

Captain: Nattaya Boochatham Vice-Captain: Delmi Tucker

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nannapat Konacharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Nicole de Klerk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nattaya Boochatham, Delmi Tucker, Leah Jones, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Khayakazi Mathe, Nobulumko Baneti

Captain: Faye Tunnicliffe Vice-Captain: Onnicha Kamchomphu

Edited by Diptanil Roy