SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The fourth of five one-day matches between South Africa Emerging and Thailand Women will be contested tomorrow at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Following a 45-run setback in the first game, Thailand Women responded with a 68-run victory in the second game, followed by a 5-wicket victory in the preceding game. The visitors looked strong in both prior games, outplaying the hosts in nearly every department.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, won their first match comfortably but were defeated in consecutive matches. They will be hoping for a better show especially from the batters, and have no space for making the same mistakes if they want to keep the series alive.

SAW-E vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

South Africa Women

Andrie Steyn (c), Nicole de Klerk, Saarah Smith, Faye Tunnicliffe, Annerie Dercksen, Palesa Mapoo (wk), Delmi Tucker, Leah Jones, Jane Winster, Khayakazi Mathe, Nobulumko Baneti

Thailand Women

Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong

Match Details

SAW-E vs TL-W, (South Africa Emerging and Thailand Women 4th ODD)

Date and Time: 11th September, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Senwes Park's pitch has been a great sporting wicket, providing something for both batters and bowlers. Despite the fact that the pacers will have a lot of movement and extra bounce, the batsmen will aim to get in early. With this being a used pitch with greater turn, spin will become more important as the game goes on. Wickets in hand will be crucial since both teams are expected to favor batting first after winning the toss.

Today’s SAW-E vs TL-E Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nannapat Koncharoenkai: The right-handed wicketkeeper has scored 162 runs in this tournament so far. Nannapat has scored consecutive half-centuries in the last two matches with scores of 79 and 64 runs. She will look to continue her excellent form in the fourth match.

Batsmen

Faye Tunnicliffe: The right-handed middle-order batswoman is the top-run scorer for the South African team in this tournament. She has scored two fifties so far with a brilliant 70 in the last match.

Nattakan Chantam: The swashbuckling opener has been brilliant in this tournament so far. She scored a brilliant century in the second match and the 113 runs was followed by another century where she scored 120 runs laced with 14 fours and one six.

All-rounders

Nattaya Boochatham: The all-rounder has been in great form for the Thailand team. She took a 5-wicket haul in the first match of the series. Nattaya has been the leading wicket-taker in this series so far with 12 wickets from 3 matches.

Leah Jones: Jones is an important all-rounder for the South African team. She has performed quite well in the tournament taking 6 wickets so far, including a 5-wicket haul in the second match.

Bowlers

Onnicha Kamchomphu: The right-arm off-spinner has been in good form lately. She has scalped 6 wickets so far in the tournament. In the last match against South Africa, the offie took the important wicket of Faye Tunnicliffe which restricted the opposition’s scorecard.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Nattaya Boochatham: 445 points

Nattakan Chantam: 338 points

Leah Jones: 247 points

Nannapat Koncharoenkai: 239 points

Onnicha Kamchomphu: 233 points

Important stats for SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Nattaya Boochatham: 52 runs and 12 wickets from 3 matches

Nattakan Chantam: 267 runs from 3 matches

Leah Jones: 29 runs and 6 wickets from 3 matches

Nannapat Koncharoenkai: 162 runs from 3 matches

Onnicha Kamchomphu: 6 wickets from 3 matches

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Andrie Steyn, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam(vc), Faye Tunnicliffe, Nattaya Boochatham(c), Leah Jones, Delmi Tucker, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti.

Captain: Nattaya Boochatham Vice-Captain: Nattakan Chantam

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam(c), Faye Tunnicliffe, Nattaya Boochatham, Leah Jones(vc), Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti.

Captain: Nattakan Chantam Vice-Captain: Leah Jones

