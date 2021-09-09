SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODD

The third ODI between South Africa Emerging Women (SAW-E) and Thailand Women (TL-W) is set to take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

The Thailand Women came up with a brilliant performance in the previous game to level the series earlier in the week. They will be itching to sustain their momentum with another such performance. But the hosts, South Africa Emerging Women, should prove to be a stern test in the mouthwatering clash at Senwes Park.

SAW-E vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SAW-E XI

Andrie Steyn (c), Nicole de Klerk, Saarah Smith, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anne Dercksen, Palesa Mapoo, Delmari Tucker, Leah Jones, Khaya Mathe, Jane Winster and Nobulumko Baneti

TL-W

Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi and Wongpaka Liengprasert

Match Details

SAW-E vs TL-W, 3rd ODD

Date and Time: 9th September 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park has been a brilliant one with something in it for both the batters and bowlers. Although there is a lot of movement and extra bounce on offer for the pacers, the batters will look to go in the attack early. As the match progresses, spin will play a more significant role with this pitch being a used one, offering more turn. Wickets in hand will be key, with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nannapat Koncharoenkai: Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been fairly consistent with the bat in the series, but it has been her glovework that has attracted more eyeballs. With form on her side, she should get the nod in your SAE-W vs TLW- Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Andrie Steyn: South African captain Andrie Steyn is one of the best prospects on the South African circuit. However, she hasn't been able to get a big one despite looking good in patches. Given her experience and ability to play spin, she is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nattaya Boochatham: Nattaya Boochatham has been the go-to player for Thailand with a heap of runs and wickets to her name in this series. While her batting is a bonus, her bowling ability has often come to the fore and should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Bowler

Jane Winster: Although Jane Winster has impressed with the ball for South Africa, she hasn't really hit her strides. With a better understanding of the conditions and the opposition, one can bank on her to deliver some fantasy points in your SAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

N Boochatham (TL-W) - 352 points

Nattakan Chantam (TL-W) - 190 points

Leah Jones (SAW-E) - 176 points

Important stats for SAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Nattakan Chantam - 147 runs in 2 matches this series

Nattaya Boochatham - 48 runs and 9 wickets in 2 matches this series

Khaya Mathe - 10 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches this series

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Koncharoenkai, A Steyn, N Chantam, F Tunnicliffe, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang, L Jones, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong, J Winster and K Mathe

Captain: N Boochatham: Vice-captain: A Steyn

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Koncharoenkai, A Steyn, N Chantam, F Tunnicliffe, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang, D Tucker, O Kamchomphu, R Kanoh, J Winster and K Mathe

Also Read

Captain: F Tunnicliffe. Vice-captain: N Boochatham

Edited by Samya Majumdar