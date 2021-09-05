SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Thailand Women Tour of South Africa 2021, First Unofficial ODI

South Africa Women Emerging will take on Thailand Women in the first unofficial ODI of the Thailand Women's tour of South Africa 2021 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Thailand Women are currently on a tour of South Africa to take part in five ODIs and three T20Is with the focus being on the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup. Thailand Women had defeated Zimbabwe Women 2-1 in the T20I series last month. The visitors will be hopeful of a similar performance against South Africa Emerging Women. South Africa Emerging Women had also defeated Zimbabwe Women 5-0 in their last series.

SAW-E vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SAW-E XI

Andrie Steyn, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Delmi Tucker, Anneke Bosch, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Khayakazi Mathe, Leah Jones, Jade de Figueiredo, Michaela Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase (c)

TL-W XI

Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Thipatcha Putthawong

Match Details

SAW-E vs TL-W, First Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 5th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track is suitable for batting and the average first innings score here is 220. Teams opting to bowl first have won more games on this pitch. Bowlers might find some assistance from the cloud cover.

Today’s SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Konchraoenkai could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for her side. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Steyn has been in good form lately. She is a reliable batsman and is a good striker of the ball. She can be picked as the captaincy choice for the SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

N Boochatham is an excellent all-round performer who will be a fantastic vice-captaincy choice for the SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 fantasy side. She was in excellent form against Zimbabwe Women.

D Tucker is another excellent all-round asset who could prove to be influential.

Bowlers

J Winster will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

A Steyn (SAW-E)

N Boochatham (TL-W)

D Tucker (SAW-E)

L Jones (SAW-E)

J Winster (SAW-E)

Important stats for SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

A Steyn: 713 runs in 32 WODIs

N Boochatham: 459 runs and 59 wickets in 42 WT20Is

N Koncharoenkai: 470 runs in 40 WT20Is

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Koncharoenkai, S Smith, W Liengprasert, N Chantam, A Steyn, D Tucker, L Jones, N Boochatham, N Baneti, J Winster, R Padunglerd

Captain: A Steyn, Vice-Captain: N Boochatham

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Koncharoenkai, S Smith, N Chantam, A Steyn, C Sutthiruang, D Tucker, L Jones, N Boochatham, N Baneti, J Winster, R Padunglerd

Captain: D Tucker, Vice-Captain: L Jones

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava