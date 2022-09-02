SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 4

South Africa Women Emerging will take on Zimbabwe Women (SAW-E vs ZM-W) in the fourth T20 of the Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa 2022 on Friday, September 2. Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria will host this contest. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

After defeating South African women by eight wickets in the third T20, Zimbabwe women held on to fancy their chances of winning the series much further. Zimbabwe's bowlers thwarted the home team's decision to bat first, restricting them to 90 runs. They chased down the target in just 8.4 overs, thanks to Sharne Mayer's 55-run innings and Chipo Tiripano's quickfire 22-run knock.

South Africa can, however, turn to Faye Tunnicliffe and Anne Bosch, who have performed well but have not been supported by others, to level the series.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Match Details

The fourth T20 of Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa 2022 will be played on Friday, September 2 at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. The game is set to start at 1.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAW-E vs ZM-W, Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: September 2, 2022; 1.30 pm IST.

Venue: Groenkloof Stadium, Pretoria.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

SAW-E vs ZM-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Groenkloof Stadium can favor batters more than bowlers since the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 117

Average 2nd innings score: 106

SAW-E vs ZM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South Africa Women Emerging: LWLLL

Zimbabwe Women: WLW

SAW-E vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Women Emerging injury/team news:

No injury concerns.

South Africa Women Emerging Probable Playing XI:

Anne Bosch (c), Elandri Rensburg, Faye Tunnicliffe, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Seshnie Naidu, Caitlin Wyngaard, Nobulumko Baneti, Monalisa Legodi.

Zimbabwe Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing XI:

Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Josephine Nkomo, Francisca Chipare, Loryn Phiri, Loreen Tshuma, Esther Mbofana.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Pellagia Mujaji (37 runs in three matches, S.R: 112.12)

Mujaji is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who has struggled with the bat so far, scoring only 37 runs in three games. She will look to prove her worth with the bat in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Pick

Sharne Mayers (80 runs in three matches, Average: 40.00)

Mayers has been one of the most consistent batters in the series so far. She has scored 80 runs in three games, with an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 173.91. She is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Josephine Knomo (18 runs & five wickets in three matches, E.R: 4.80)

Knomo is a solid all-around performer who has been consistent throughout the series. She bowled brilliantly in the third T20, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 5.29, making her a valuable addition to your SAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nobulumko Baneti (Five wickets in three matches, E.R: 7.20)

Baneti is a talented bowler with a wide range of pace and variation. She took one wicket in her previous outing and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

SAW-E vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kellies Ndlovu

Ndlovu was excellent with her all-round performances in her previous outing, scoring seven runs and taking four wickets at an economy rate of 2.00. She could be a fine captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Delmi Tucker

The right-arm off-break bowler has impressed with the ball in all three T20 matches so far, taking three wickets at an excellent economy rate of 5.11 while scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 96.36 and could be an excellent choice for vice-captaincy on your Dream11 team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Mary Musonda 23 runs in three games Nondumiso Shangase 60 runs & 2 wickets in three games Anne Bosch 58 runs in three games Seshnie Naidu Four wickets in three games Christ Chatonzwa Three wickets in three games

SAW-E vs ZM-W match expert tips 4th T20 match

Nondumiso Shangase is a reliable performer with the bat and the ball for her side. She has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 75.00 and taken two wickets at an impressive average of 8.00 in three games. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your SAW-E vs ZM-W fantasy team for this game.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th T20, Head To Head League

South Africa Women Emerging vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Pellagia Mujaji.

Batters: Anne Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Sharne Mayers.

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo.

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Loryn Phiri.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th T20, Grand League

South Africa Women Emerging vs Zimbabwe Women Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Tebogo Macheke.

Batters: Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sharne Mayers.

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo.

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Loryn Phiri.

Edited by Ankush Das