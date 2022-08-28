SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 1

South Africa Women Emerging (SAW-E) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in match 1 in the Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022 on Sunday at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

South Africa performed exceptionally well in last year's Zimbabwe series, winning 5-0. Zimbabwe have a lot of young players, which should make for an interesting series.

Zimbabwe will look to exact revenge for their series loss last time, but South Africa are a better team and should emerge victorious.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Match Details

The first match of the Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022 will be played on August 28 at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAW-E vs ZM-W, Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 1

Date and Time August 28, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Groenkloof Stadium, Pretoria

Pitch Report

The Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria has a well-balanced pitch, so both bowlers and batters should be in the game. The pitch could support pacers in the early overs, while spinners should come in handy in the second innings. The average first innings score here is 105.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Form Guide

SAW-E - Won three of their last five matches

ZM-W - Won all of their last five matches

SAW-E vs ZM-W Probable Playing XIs

SAW-E

No major injury update

Tebogo Macheke (wk), Simone Lourens, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Micheala Andrews, Delmi Tucker, Anneke Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase (c), Caitlin Wyngaard, Monalisa Lagodi

ZM-W

No major injury update

Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Chipo Mugeri, Sharne Mayers, Mary-Anne Musonda, Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo (c), Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mupachikwa (28 matches, 621 runs)

M Mupachikwa, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team. She bats in the top order and could also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Musonda (27 matches, 394 runs)

M Musonda and P Mujaji are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. E Janse is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

A Bosch (15 matches, 348 runs, 8 wickets)

J Nkomo and A Bosch are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Tucker is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Marange (31 matches, 179 runs, 25 wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are P Marange and N Baneti. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. N Sibanda is another good pick.

SAW-E vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Bosch

A Bosch is one of the best women all-rounders. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She is the best captaincy pick for today's game. She has scored 348 runs and taken eight wickets in 15 T20 games.

P Marange

P Marange is one of the top bowlers in this tournament and bowls at the death. She's expected to take a few wickets in this game. She has taken 25 wickets in 31 T20 games.

Five Must-Picks for SAW-E vs ZM-W, Match 1

A Bosch 348 runs and 8 wickets P Marange 179 runs and 25 wickets M Musonda 394 runs M Mupachikwa 621 runs J Nkomo 281 runs and 23 wickets

South Africa Women Emerging vs Zimbabwe Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to earn maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Women Emerging vs Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Macheke

Batters: M Musonda, E Janse, P Mujaji

All-rounders: A Bosch, D Tucker, J Nkomo

Bowlers: P Marange, N Sibanda, R Ntozakhe, N Baneti

South Africa Women Emerging vs Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Macheke

Batters: M Musonda, E Janse, P Mujaji

All-rounders: A Bosch, D Tucker, M Andrews, J Nkomo

Bowlers: P Marange, R Ntozakhe, N Baneti

Edited by Bhargav