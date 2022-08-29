SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 2

South Africa Women Emerging (SAW-E) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the second T20 of Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa 2022 at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria on Monday, August 29. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction.

Zimbabwe women deservedly won the first T20 match. The side won by two wickets, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance and a responsible 28-run knock in the lower order by Pellagia Mujaji.

Meanwhile, South Africa will look to bounce back from the narrow defeat in the first T20. They have notable names in their ranks like Faye Tunnicliffe, Anne Bosch, and Nondumiso Shangase, on whom they can rely to level the series.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Match Details

The second T20 of Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa 2022 will be played on August 29 at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. The game is set to start at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAW-E vs ZM-W, Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 2

Date and Time August 29, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Groenkloof Stadium, Pretoria

Live Streaming: Fancode

SAW-E vs ZM-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Groenkloof Stadium is expected to be slightly slower, allowing bowlers to make the most of it. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which will keep batters on their toes. Anything above 100 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 0

Matches Won by Bowling first: 5

Average 1st innings score: 107

Average 2nd innings score: 107

SAW-E vs ZM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South Africa Women Emerging: LLLW

Zimbabwe Women: W

SAW-E vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Women Emerging injury/team news

No injury concerns.

South Africa Women Emerging Probable Playing XI :

Anne Bosch, Simone Lourens, Faye Tunnicliffe (c), Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Micheala Andrews, Seshnie Naidu, Nobulumko Baneti, Monalisa Legodi.

Zimbabwe Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing XI :

Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Josephine Nkomo, Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Pellagia Mujaji (28 runs in her previous game, S.R: 116.67)

She is an explosive batter. She scored 28 runs off 24 deliveries, including four fours, in the last match and can be useful behind the stumps as well, making her an excellent choice for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Mary Musonda (14 runs in her previous game, S.R: 93.33)

Musonda is a capable right-handed batter and a useful off-break bowler who has played a key role for her national team so far. Although she struggled to bat in the first T20, scoring only 14 runs, she is a must-have player for your SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction team given her abilities and experience.

Top All-rounder Pick

Micheala Andrews (9 runs & two wickets in her previous game)

Andrews is a fantastic all-rounder who gave a tremendous performance in the first T20, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50, making her an excellent SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy side pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Precious Marange (5 runs & one wicket in her previous game)

Precious Marange is an experienced right-arm medium fast bowler.

SAW-E vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Josephine Nkomo

Nkomo impressed a lot with her bowling in the first T20, was able to control batters and not give them much room to execute their shots. She has strong control over variations, making her a key pick for your fantasy team.

Kayla Reyneke

She is another top bowler who gave an impressive performance in the first T20, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 and adding to her ability to bat, she could be a great option for the vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Loren Tshuma 1 run & 1 wicket in the 1st T20 Kellies Ndlovu 9 runs & 1 wicket in the 1st T20 Christabel Chatonzwa 1 wicket & 10 runs in the 1st T20 Delmi Tucker 25 runs & 1 wicket in the 1st T20 Faye Tunnicliffe 17 runs in the 1st T20

SAW-E vs ZM-W match expert tips 2nd T20 match

Nondumiso Shangase batted brilliantly in the first T20, scoring 26 runs at a strike rate of 86.67. Meanwhile, she is a top off-break bowler, making her a valuable pick for your SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy side.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20, Head To Head League

SAW-E vs ZM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Pellagia Mujaji

Batters: Anne Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Kayla Reyneke, Micheala Andrews, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Precious Marange

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20, Grand League

SAW-E vs ZM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Pellagia Mujaji

Batters: Faye Tunnicliffe, Seshnie Naidu, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Christabel Chatonzwa, Micheala Andrews, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Precious Marange

