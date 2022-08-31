SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 3

South Africa Women Emerging will take on Zimbabwe Women (SAW-E vs ZM-W) in the third T20 of the Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa 2022 on Wednesday, August 31. The Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria will host this contest.

Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction.

South Africa suffered a defeat in the first match of the series. However, they responded well to a difficult start with a strong bowling performance in the second game to level things up.

Asked to bat first, they scored 126 runs while losing five wickets. They then went on to bundle Zimbabwe out for 83 and win the game by 43 runs thanks to a fantastic bowling performance.

Delmi Tucker, Nobu Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, and Seshnie Naidu all contributed two wickets each in an all-round bowling performance.

Both teams appear to be equally balanced on paper and an exciting game is expected when they clash horns on Wednesday.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Match Details

The third T20 of Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa 2022 will be played on Wednesday, August 31 at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria. The game is set to start at 1:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAW-E vs ZM-W, Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 3.

Date and Time: August 31, 2022; 1:30 pm IST.

Venue: Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

SAW-E vs ZM-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tshwane University of Technology is well-balanced, but will have some extra assistance for bowlers. The pacers didn't have much movement in the previous game and spinners were able to dominate the contest.

Batting first will be the preferred tactic for the team winning the toss, with the pitch greatly assisting bowlers in the second half of the innings.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Team batting first: N/A.

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: N/A.

Average 1st innings score: N/A.

Average 2nd innings score: N/A.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South Africa Women Emerging: WLLLW.

Zimbabwe Women: LW.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Women Emerging injury/team news:

No injury concerns.

South Africa Women Emerging Probable Playing XI:

Anne Bosch, Simone Lourens, Faye Tunnicliffe (c), Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Micheala Andrews, Nobulumko Baneti, Seshnie Naidu, Monalisa Legodi.

Zimbabwe Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing XI :

Nomvelo Sibanda, Pelagia Mujaji (wk), Josephine Nkomo, Francisca Chipare, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Loryn Phiri, Loreen Tshuma.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Pellagia Mujaji (37 runs in two matches, S.R: 108.34)

Mujaji is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is a regular member of the Zimbabwe national team. She has amassed 37 runs at a strike rate of 108.34 in two games and will look to continue adding to her tally in this match. Mujaji is also a good option to have behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Seshnie Naidu (Four wickets & two runs in two matches, Bowling Average: 8.75)

Naidu is listed as a batter, but her strengths are with the ball. She has the ability to turn the ball on any surface, making her a dangerous spinner. Naidu has already taken four wickets at an average of 8.75 in two games and will be a threat to the opposition in this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Delmi Tucker (52 runs & three wickets in two matches)

Tucker has been in excellent form with both the bat and the ball this series, and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. She has taken three wickets and scored 52 runs in two games, making her an absolute must-have in your SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nondumiso Shangase (27 runs & two wickets in two matches)

Shangase is an experienced bowler with plenty of international experience. She took two wickets while scoring one run in her previous outing and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

SAW-E vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Josephine Nkomo

Nkomo is having a great time with both the bat and the ball and has been a top performer for Zimbabwe so far in the series. Given her all-round abilities and experience, she is our top pick for the captaincy for today's outing as she is bound to bring you plenty of points.

Nobulumko Baneti

The right-arm fast bowler has looked impressive with the ball in both T20 matches so far, taking three wickets at an excellent economy rate. She has the ability to contribute with the bat as well and could be an excellent choice for the vice captaincy on your Dream11 team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Josep Nkomo Three wickets in two games Nobulumko Baneti Three wickets in two games Anne Bosch 55 runs in two games Delmi Tucker 52 runs & three wickets in two games Faye Tunnicliffe 33 runs in two games

SAW-E vs ZM-W match expert tips 3rd T20 match

Anneke Bosch has not lived up to the expectations and standards she has set for herself so far in this series. She is a great hitter on the ball and a part-time medium fast bowler who can win games for her team on her own.

Bosch will be raring to put up a good performance in today's game and could be a useful option for your Dream11 team.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20, Head To Head League

South Africa Women Emerging vs Zimbabwe Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Pellagia Mujaji.

Batters: Anne Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Mary-Anne Musonda.

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Christabel Chatonzwa, Micheala Andrews, Josephine Nkomo.

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Nomvelo Sibanda.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20, Grand League

South Africa Women Emerging vs Zimbabwe Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Tebogo Macheke.

Batters: Anne Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Sharne Mayers.

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Christabel Chatonzwa, Micheala Andrews, Josephine Nkomo.

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Nomvelo Sibanda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra