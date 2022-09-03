SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 5

South Africa Women Emerging (SAW-E) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the fifth T20 of Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa on Saturday (September 3) at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

Zimbabwe now have an unassailable series lead, thanks to a convincing win in their last game. Their batters contributed well in their total of 156 runs, the highest total in the series so far.

Their bowlers then helped them trounce their opponents for 138. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to end the tour on a high with another victory on Saturday. The hosts, meanwhile, will look to avenge their series defeat.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Match Details

The fifth T20 of Zimbabwe Women's tour of South Africa 2022 will be played on Saturday (September 3) at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. The game is set to start at 1.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAW-E vs ZM-W, Zimbabwe Women in South Africa 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: September 3, 2022; 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Groenkloof Stadium, Pretoria

Live Streaming: Fancode

SAW-E vs ZM-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface. Anything above 150 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 123

Average 2nd innings score: 102

SAW-E vs ZM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South Africa Women Emerging: LLWLL

Zimbabwe Women: WWLW

SAW-E vs ZM-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women Emerging injury/team news

No injury concerns

South Africa Women Emerging Probable Playing XI

Anne Bosch (c), Tebogo Macheke (wk), Nobulumko Baneti, Delmi Tucker, Monalisa Legodi, Nondumiso Shangase, Caitlin Wyngaard, Seshnie Naidu, Miane Smit, Elandri Rensburg, Faye Tunnicliffe

Zimbabwe Women injury/team news

No injury concerns

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing XI

Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Pellagia Mujaji, Christabel Chatonzwa, Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma, Esther Mbofana

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tebogo Macheke (21 runs in four matches, S.R: 62.33)

She has had a poor tournament with the bat, scoring only 21 runs at an average of 7 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Seshnie Naidu (20 runs & 6 wickets in four matches, Average: 14.16)

Naidu is a talented batter as well as an effective bowler who has played a key role for her team thus far. She has scored 20 runs and taken six wickets in four games. She's a must-have player in your SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kellies Ndlovu (65 runs & seven wickets in four matches, E.R: 4.80)

Kellies Ndlovu has been a top performer in the series, thanks to her bowling exploits. She has amassed 65 runs and taken seven wickets at an average of 6.85, making her a must-have in your SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nondumiso Shangase (65 runs & four wickets in four matches, E.R: 4.75)

Shangase has taken wickets for her team and has also looked impressive with the bat. She has scored 65 runs and taken four wickets in as many games, with an economy rate of 4.75.

SAW-E vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Josephine Nkomo

Nkomo has been an effective all-around performer throughout the series. She has bowled brilliantly and given her team timely breakthroughs, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.71. That makes her a valuable addition to your SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Delmi Tucker

She is an in-form middle-order batter who has been a consistent performer for her team so far. She has amassed 93 runs at an average of 31.00 and has scalped three wickets in four games. She could be a great option for the vice captaincy.

Five must-picks with player stats for SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Miane Smit Four wickets in 2 games Loryn Phiri Three wickets in 2 games Christ Chatonzwa 22 runs & three wickets in 4 games Faye Tunnicliffe 80 runs in four games Anne Bosch 62 runs in four games

SAW-E vs ZM-W match expert tips 5th T20 match

Sharne Mayers has been outstanding in the series so far, scoring valuable runs in the top order. She's expected to do well in today's game and end the series as the top scorer, making her an excellent fantast option for this game.

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 5th T20, Head To Head League

SAW-E vs ZM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Tebogo Macheke

Batters: Anne Bosch, Mary-Anne Musonda, Sharne Mayers.

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo.

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Precious Marange

SAW-E vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 5th T20, Grand League

SAW-E vs ZM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Pellagia Mujaji

Batters: Seshnie Naidu, Miane Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sharne Mayers.

All-Rounders: Delmi Tucker, Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo.

Bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Precious Marange

Edited by Bhargav