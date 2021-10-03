SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20, 2nd Semi-final

Subansiri Champs will lock horns with the Brahmaputra Boys in the second semi-final of the Assam T20 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday.

Subansiri Champs finished second with five wins out of their 10 group stage matches. The Champs won their previous Assam T20 fixture convincingly by 10 wickets against the Dihing Patkai Riders. The Brahmaputra Boys, on the other hand, also won five out of their 10 group stage matches and thereby finished third in the Assam T20 points table. They fell to a 10-wicket defeat in their last game against the Manas Tigers.

SBC vs BRB Probable Playing 11 Today

SBC XI

Subham Mandal, Soumyadeep Das, Vikram Rawat, Saahil Jain, Kunal Saikia (C & WK), Nasir Ullah, Raj Agarwal, Pritam Das, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma, Sekhar Barman

BRB XI

Rishav Das (C), Biplab Saikia, Sourav Saha, Vishal Roy, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Kunal Sarma, Mukhtar Hussain, Krishna Das, Pushparaj Sharma, Sourav Kumar Saha (WK), Chanakya Sarma

Match Details

SBC vs BRB, Assam T20, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 3rd October 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is a balanced one, with equal support for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths. Bowling first should be the preferred option as the majority of the matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s SBC vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kunal Sakia: The Subansiri Champs skipper is a quality batsman who has scored 151 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 102.72.

Batsmen

Rishav Das: Das is an experienced batsman who can provide us with some valuable points in today's Assam T20 match. He played a crucial knock of 30 runs in the previous game against Barak Bravehearts.

Saahil Jain: Jain is an explosive batsman who can single-handedly win games for his side. He played a match winning knock of 67 runs against Manas Tigers.

All-rounders

Pritam Das: Das has been in decent form so far this season. He scalped three crucial wickets in the previous match against the Dihing Patkai Riders.

Chanakya Sarma: Sarma has failed to contribute well in the last couple of matches, but he is expected to do wonders in today's semi-final fixture.

Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain: Hussain's ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals makes him a lock pick in this game. He has scalped 13 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 6.13.

Siddharth Sharma: Sharma has been in decent form so far this season. He has picked up 10 wickets in seven Assam T20 matches at an economy rate of 5.76.

Top 5 best players to pick in SBC vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

Mukhtar Hussain (BRB) - 520 points

Siddharth Sharma (SBC) - 473 points

Rishav Das (BRB) - 416 points

Pritam Das (SBC) - 403 points

Kunal Sarma (SBC) - 398 points

Important Stats for SBC vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

Mukhtar Hussain: 13 wickets in 10 matches; ER - 6.13

Siddharth Sharma: 13 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 5.19

Rishav Das: 247 runs in 10 matches; SR - 121.67

Pritam Das: 10 wickets in 7 matches; ER - 5.76

Kunal Sarma: 8 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 5.50

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kunal Sakia, Saahil Jain, Rishav Das, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy Jr., Pritam Das, Chanakya Sarma, Sekhar Barman, Mukhtar Hussain, Siddharth Sharma, Kunal Sarma.

Captain: Rishav Das. Vice-captain: Saahil Jain.

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kunal Sakia, Rishav Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy Jr., Pritam Das, Sekhar Barman, Mukhtar Hussain, Siddharth Sharma, Pushparaj Sharma, Kunal Sarma.

Captain: Mukhtar Hussain. Vice-captain: Siddharth Sharma.

