SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 20

Subansiri Champs will take on the Brahmaputra Boys in the 20th match of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday.

With three wins from six matches, Subansiri Champs are second in the Assam T20 standings. They defeated Kaziranga Heroes in their last match. The Brahmaputra Boys are just below Subansiri Champs in the league table with three wins from five. They will head into today's Assam T20 fixture on the back of a win over Manas Tigers.

SBC vs BRB Probable Playing 11 Today

SBC XI

Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman, Siddharth Sharma, Mekhail Doley, Nasir Ullah, Pritam Das, Abhishek Kumar Singh

BRB XI

Rishav Das (c), Mukhtar Hussain, Biplab Saikia, Sourav Kumar Saha (wk), Gunjan Deka, Krishna Das, Akash Chetri, Anurag Talukdar, Bishal Roy, Nilotpal Das, Kunal Sarma

Match Details

SBC vs BRB, Assam T20 2021, Match 20

Date and Time: 27th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is generally a balanced one, with both bowlers and batsmen expected to have a say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s SBC vs BRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Sakia returned to form with a decent 34-run knock in the previous match. He’s the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. Sakia is expected to be amongst the runs in today's fixture as well.

Batsman

R Das is a more than reliable batsman who takes his time to get settled. But he is often unstoppable at times once he gets going. The opening batsman has plundered 142 runs for the Brahmaputra Boys in the Assam T20.

All-rounders

B Saikia is a brilliant all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on today's game and could prove to be an effective captaincy choice for your SBC vs BRB Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 87 runs and picked up seven wickets in the Assam T20.

P Das has been a valuable player for Subansiri Champs in the tournament. He picked up two wickets the last time the two teams met earlier this season.

Bowlers

M Hussain has picked up nine wickets in six Assam T20 games so far. He is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SBC vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

B Saikia (BRB) – 346 points

M Hussain (BRB) – 342 points

P Das (SBC) – 277 points

S Sharma (SBC) – 255 points

R Das (BRB) – 238 points

Important stats for SBC vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

B Saikia: 87 runs and 7 wickets

M Hussain: 9 wickets

P Das: 7 wickets

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sakia, R Das, S Jain, N Das, B Saikia, P Das, K Das, M Hussain, S Sharma, S Barman, K Sarma

Captain: B Saikia. Vice-captain: M Hussain

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sakia, R Das, S Jain, N Das, B Saikia, P Das, G Deka, K Das, M Hussain, S Sharma, S Barman

Captain: P Das. Vice-captain: R Das

Edited by Samya Majumdar