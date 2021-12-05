SBC vs DHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash, Match 23

Soba Cricket Club will take on DHL Cricket Club in the 23rd match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, December 5.

Soba Cricket Club have had a difficult campaign so far. They’ve lost both their matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. Similarly, DHL Cricket Club are also searching for their first win in the competition. Both teams will try to outdo each other and pick up an important win here.

SBC vs DHC Probable Playing 11 Today

SBC XI

Ahmad Sabri Idris, Mohd Saufli Salim, Amirul Ehsan Ramil, Mohd Hafiz Aslam, Harfiz Hashim, Mohd Muazzam Abd Hadi, Norshahrizat Nordin, Arzin Ahmad Zahdi, Syariz Amir Sarji, Mohd Adlan Adnan, Muhammad Iqbal Azan.

DHC XI

Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Anirudh Pamaraju, Karthik P, Arshad Mehmood, Vivek Narayanasamy, Manikandan Chandrasekaran, Murali Chakkarabani, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vineel Saladi, Varun Varghese, Pawan Ramineni.

Match Details

Match: SBC vs DHC, MCA All Star T10 Bash, Match 23.

Date and Time: 5th December, 2021, 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a batting paradise and batters from both sides will enjoy their time in the middle. The batters would ideally like to get their eye in before unleashing the big shots. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s SBC vs DHC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Aslam is an interesting wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also add important runs.

Batters

A Zahdi is an important batter for Soba Cricket Club. Zahdi has timed the ball really well at times in the first two matches.

All-rounders

M Abd-Hadi is an incredible all-rounder who can fetch a lot of fantasy points for your SBC vs DHC Dream11 Fantasy Side. Hadi has scored 73 runs in two matches so far.

N Nordin is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy side. He picked up two wickets in the last game and will be looking for a better outing with the bat.

Bowlers

V Varghese scalped two wickets in the previous game. He could prove to be lethal for the opposition batters in the upcoming fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in SBC vs DHC Dream11 prediction team

M Abd-Hadi (SBC) – 107 points.

N Nordin (SBC) – 96 points.

K P (DHC) – 70 points.

V Varghese (DHC) – 68 points.

V Saladi (DHC) – 51 points.

Important stats for SBC vs DHC Dream11 prediction team

M Abd-Hadi: 73 runs.

N Nordin: 2 wickets.

Karthik P: 2 wickets.

V Varghese: 2 wickets.

V Saladi: 1 wicket.

SBC vs DHC Dream11 Prediction Today

SBC vs DHC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Aslam, A Zahdi, A Pamaraju, A Ramil, M Abd-Hadi, N Nordin, Karthik P, V Varghese, V Saladi, M Azan, S Sarji.

Captain: M Abd-Hadi | Vice-Captain: Karthik P.

SBC vs DHC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Aslam, A Zahdi, A Pamaraju, A Ramil, M Abd-Hadi, N Nordin, Karthik P, M Chakkarabani, V Varghese, V Saladi, S Sarji.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: N Nordin | Vice-Captain: V Varghese.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra