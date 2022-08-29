SBC vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20, Match 12

Subansiri Champs (SBC) will lock horns with Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the 12th match of the Assam T20 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Monday, August 29.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SBC vs DPR Dream11 prediction, playing XIs and the pitch report for today's Match.

Subansiri Champs are fourth in the standings, having won one out of their three matches. They faced a three-wicket defeat in their last match against Barak Bravehearts.

Dihing Patkai Riders, on the other hand, are third in the points table, having won two out of their three matches. They lost their last match against Barak Bravehearts by 74 runs.

SBC vs DPR Match Details, Assam T20, Match 12

The 12th match of the Assam T20 will be played on August 29 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SBC vs DPR, Assam T20, Match 12

Date and Time: 29th August, 2022, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

SBC vs DPR Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly one, which will primarily assist the pacers. The initial phase will be crucial for both the teams as the batters may be seen struggling to score runs. Two of the last three matches so far at this venue have been won by the side batting second.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 122

Average second innings score: 98

SBC vs DPR Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Subansiri Champs: L-L-W

Dihing Patkai Riders: L-W-W

SBC vs DPR probable playing XIs for today’s match

SBC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SBC Probable Playing XI

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Saahil Jain (C), Bishal Saha, Rabi Chetry, Protyush Bora, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Akash Chetri, Ranjit Mali, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinav Choudhury

DPR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DPR Probable Playing XI

Nasir Ullah (WK), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Pradyaun Saikia, Nibir Deka, Vijay Gautam, Senglong Rongpi, Nipan Deka (C), Abir Chakraborty, Bikash Chetri, Darshan Rajbongshi, Reshab Dipak

SBC vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks for Assam T20, Match 12

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nasir Ullah (3 matches, 45 runs, Strike Rate: 78.95)

Ullah is a reliable batter and also a very skilled wicket-keeper who can help you fetch some valuable points with his glovework. He has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 78.95 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Pradyaun Saikia (3 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 126.67)

Saikia is an aggressive top-order batter who can prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 126.67 in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (3 matches, 54 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 142.11 and Economy Rate: 6.71)

Khuraishi has made it into the dream in the last couple of matches with his all-round performances. He has scored 54 runs and also got two wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Bikash Chetry (3 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.50)

Chetry can provide regular breakthroughs for the Riders in Monday's match. He has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in three matches.

SBC vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices for Match 12

Saahil Jain

Jain should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team in Monday's game as he has been in brilliant touch with the bat. He has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 131.58 in three matches, while also picking up one wicket.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Ghadigaonkar can be a brilliant pick in your fantasy team because of his reliable batting and wicketkeeping skills. He has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 108.20 in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SBC vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, Assam T20

Bikash Chetry 7 wickets in 3 matches Nipan Deka 53 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches Saahil Jain 100 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Mukhtar Hussain 45 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches Abdul Ajij Khuraishi 54 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

SBC vs DPR match expert tips

Saahil Jain could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

SBC vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Assam T20, Match 12, Head to Head

SBC vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Head to Head- Assam T20

SBC vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Nasir Ullah

Batters: Saahil Jain, Nibir Deka, Pradyaun Saikia

All-rounders: Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Aman Chetry

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Nipan Deka, Mukhtar Hussain, Bikash Chetry

SBC vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Assam T20, Match 12, Grand League

SBC vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Grand League- Assam T20

SBC vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Saahil Jain, Bishal Saha, Pradyaun Saikia

All-rounders: Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Aman Chetry, Senglong Rongpi

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Nipan Deka, Mukhtar Hussain, Abir Chakraborty

