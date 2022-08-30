SBC vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 13

Subansiri Champs (SBC) will take on Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the ninth match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SBC vs KAH Dream11 tips.
Subansiri Champs have had a decent start to their Assam T20 2022 campaign. With two wins and as many losses, they are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes have lost all four of their encounters and are reeling at the bottom of the standings.
SBC vs KAH Match Details
The 13th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Subansiri Champs and Kaziranga Heroes will be played on August 30 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SBC vs KAH, Match 13, Assam T20 2022
Date & Time: 30th August 2022 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
SBC vs KAH Pitch Report
The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue is 131 runs.
Matches won by teams batting first: 9
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average 1st-innings score: 131
Average 2nd-innings score: 108
SBC vs KAH Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)
Subansiri Champs: W, L, L, W
Kaziranga Heroes: L, L, L, L
SBC vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today
Subansiri Champs Team News
No major injury concerns.
Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI:
Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain (c), Chayan Moni Das, Rabi Chetry, Protyush Bora, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Akash Chetri, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar.
Kaziranga Heroes Team News
No major injury concerns.
Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI:
Kunal Sakia (wk), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Danish Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Pritish Ray, Dipjyoti Saikia.
Today’s SBC vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Sumit Ghadigaonkar (4 matches, 67 runs)
Sumit Ghadigaonkar has been in decent touch with the bat in the Assam T20 2022, having mustered 67 runs in four innings. He can help you fetch some vital fantasy points from behind the stumps as well.
Top Batter Pick
Romario Sharma (4 matches, 97 runs)
Romario Sharma, who has smashed 97 runs in four games, has a knack for hitting boundaries regularly.
Top All-rounder Pick
Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (4 matches, 67 runs, 3 wickets)
Abdul Ajij Khuraishi can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 121.82 in addition to picking up three wickets.
Top Bowler Pick
Mukhtar Hussain (4 matches, 6 wickets)
Mukhtar Hussain has bowled well in the Assam T20 2022, returning with six scalps at an economy rate of 6.87.
SBC vs KAH match captain and vice-captain choices
Roshan Alam (4 matches, 11 wickets)
Roshan Alam has been in terrific form with the ball, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.33 in four games. His average reads 7.27 and he strikes once every eight deliveries.
Saahil Jain (4 matches, 113 runs)
Saahil Jain is the fourth leading run-getter in the Assam T20 2022 with 113 runs at a strike rate of 116.49. He can also chip in with the ball if required.
5 Must-picks with player stats for SBC vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SBC vs KAH match expert tips
There are some utility players on both sides who could be backed. Wicket-taking bowlers and multi-faceted cricketers could be shrewd captaincy picks for the SBC vs KAH game.
SBC vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Saahil Jain (vc), Romario Sharma, Nihar Narah
All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Danish Ahmed, Bishal Roy
Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Roshan Alam (c), Akash Chetri
SBC vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Saahil Jain, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka
All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (vc), Danish Ahmed (c)
Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Avinav Choudhury, Roshan Alam, Pritish Ray