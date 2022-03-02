SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 14

Subansiri Champs Women (SBC-W) will take on Dhansiri Dashers Women (DD-W) in the 14th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The two teams have had vastly contrasting ACA Women’s T20 2022 campaigns so far. Dhansiri Dashers Women have won all three of their games and are atop the standings. Subansiri Champs Women, meanwhile, are rock-bottom in the points table with three losses and a no-result to their name.

SBC-W vs DD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SBC-W XI

Sapna Choudhary (c & wk), Rashmi Dey, Uma Rana, Bedoshree Barpatragohain, Khushi Sharma, Dimpi Bhuyan, Pompi Gogoi, Manashi Bhowal, Mompiya Das, Urbi Pradhani, Puja Tiwari

DD-W XI

Varsha Rajak (c), Deboshree Konwar, Uma Chetry (wk), Ruhina Pegu, Jintimoni Kalita, Anamika Saikia, Priya Barman, Pushpa Chakraborty, Rimjhim Kol, Junti Murah, Mousumi Narah

Match Details

SBC-W vs DD-W, ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 2nd March, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is expected to favor the batters, while the pacers might also find some help in the initial stages. Both teams will probably look to bat first after winning the toss, with a score of 110 being par at the venue.

Today’s SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Chetry will be a good wicketkeeper-batter choice for your fantasy team. She has scored 75 runs in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far and is also fantastic behind the stumps.

Batter

D Konwar has amassed 65 runs and picked up two wickets in the tournament.

All-rounders

R Dey is a fantastic all-rounder who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 with seven scalps to her name. She could be a splendid multiplier choice for your SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 fantasy side.

V Rajak is another player you must have in your fantasy side. She has scored 59 runs in addition to taking three wickets from four matches.

Bowlers

M Narah has scalped four wickets in three ACA Women’s T20 2022 games and is expected to add to her tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 prediction team

R Dey (SBC-W) – 278 points

D Konwar (DD-W) – 228 points

M Narah (DD-W) – 192 points

V Rajak (DD-W) – 174 points

U Chetry (DD-W) – 174 points

Important stats for SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 prediction team

R Dey: 7 wickets

D Konwar: 65 runs and 2 wickets

M Narah: 4 wickets

V Rajak: 59 runs and 3 wickets

U Chetry: 75 runs

SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Chetry, D Konwar, K Sharma, M Bhowal, R Dey, V Rajak, U Rana, R Pegu, M Narah, J Moni Kalita, P Barman

Captain: R Dey. Vice-captain: D Konwar.

SBC-W vs DD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Chetry, S Choudhary, D Konwar, K Sharma, M Bhowal, R Dey, V Rajak, U Rana, M Narah, J Moni Kalita, P Barman

Captain: V Rajak. Vice-captain: U Chetry.

Edited by Samya Majumdar