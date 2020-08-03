SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 3rd, 2020

Match 24 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 has Sharjah Bukhatir taking on Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Sharjah Bukhatir have been the team to beat so far with just one loss to their name. They were at their best on Sunday as well against the Fujairah Pacific Ventures.

On the other hand, Dubai Pulse Secure haven't been consistent as they eye a top-four finish in this competition. They will enter this game as the underdogs given Sharjah's strength in all three departments.

With two valuable points on offer, we should be in for an exciting contest.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir

F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

Dubai Pulse Secure

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Amin, M Rashid, F Tariq, I Sait, R Gull, F Sheikh, F Al Hashmi, U Munir and S Ali

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir vs Dubai Pulse Secure

Date: 3rd August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on with scores of 100 being fairly common at this venue. Although the bowlers should get some help off the surface, the batsmen are expected to dominate the proceedings. With the conditions unlikely to change much, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, F Ahmed, U Ali, F Amin, C Rizwan, R Mani, F Nawaz, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan and I Haider

Captain: R Mani, Vice-Captain: U Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, K Shah, U Ali, F Amin, C Rizwan, R Mani, F Nawaz, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan and F Al Hashmi

Captain: U Ali, Vice-Captain: A Khan